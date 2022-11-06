Mark Andrews Ruled Out, Doesn't Travel to New Orleans

Nov 06, 2022 at 02:59 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

andrews-run
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews

The Ravens are officially without their top pass catcher for Monday Night Football as tight end Mark Andrews has been downgraded to out and did not make the trip to New Orleans.

Andrews was previously dealing with a knee issue, then injured his shoulder last Thursday night in the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Ravens are giving their star tight end extra time to recover with the bye week following their Week 9 game against the Saints. Andrews will have 24 days between games if he plays in the Ravens' Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers after the bye.

The Ravens will lean on fourth-round rookie Isaiah Likely at tight end. Likely was a monster in the preseason and showed he can handle a big role in Tampa, catching six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Andrews leads the Ravens in receptions (42), receiving yards (488), and receiving touchdowns (five).

This will mark the first game that he's ever missed due to injury. He was out for two weeks in 2020 while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

