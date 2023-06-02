Surrounded by New Weapons, Mark Andrews Likes Ravens' Potential 

Already an All-Pro tight end, Andrews wants a Lombardi Trophy and has reported to OTAs in peak condition, looking ready for another monster year. Whether he has another 1,000-yard season or not, Andrews wants the Ravens to be the last team standing and isn't caught up in who gets the most targets.

"I'm not one of those guys who cares about that," Andrews said. "I know that if all of us are doing our jobs, all of us are playing well, we don't have to worry about that type of thing. We're all going to make plays, we're all going to be happy for each other, and that's what makes a team great – is the unselfishness."

Arriving for the second week of OTAs has given Andrews his first glimpse of Flowers on the field, and his first chance to run routes in Monken's offense. Andrews likes what he sees and looks forward to working with Beckham once he arrives.

"Seeing Zay run some routes – he was running some incredible routes today and getting open – and then, obviously, OBJ and some of the other young guys that I'm excited about, I think it's going to be a dangerous offense." Andrews said. "I've really loved what Coach Monken has had to teach and the way he's teaching and his energy that he brings – very enthusiastic. So, I think the sky is the limit. I think for us, it's just about taking charge, taking control of this offense, making it ours."

Andrews' chemistry with Lamar Jackson is well documented, and Andrews could have his best season— particularly if he sees more single coverage. However, Andrews has been a part of four playoff teams, but has yet to reach an AFC Championship Game or Super Bowl. Regardless of his individual success next season, Andrews wants Baltimore to be the last team standing.