Marlon Humphrey Active for AFC Championship; Key Defender Inactive for Chiefs

Marlon Humphrey is back for the Ravens' biggest game of the season.

The three-time Pro Bowl cornerback is active for Sunday's AFC championship against the Chiefs. Humphrey has not played since Dec. 31, when he injured his calf against the Dolphins, and he has missed eight games this season.

Humphrey worked out early on the field prior to Sunday's game and was a full participant in Friday's practice. Having Humphrey and his ability to play outside or in the slot is a major boost to Baltimore's secondary, giving them more options to defend the Chiefs' offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce.

Humphrey said during the week that he desperately wanted to be back to face the Chiefs, who have reached their sixth straight conference championship.

"For us to beat them it's going to take everybody firing on all cylinders," Humphrey said. "Mahomes, him and Lamar (Jackson) – it's those two quarterbacks then everybody else. The two best quarterbacks in all the world are going to be on the same field. We're facing one and they're facing the other."

The Ravens are as healthy as they've been all season, with Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews active after missing seven games following ankle surgery. Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed Friday that Andrews would play after being activated from the injured list, and he was a full participant in practice all week.

Inactive for the Ravens are wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee), inside linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, quarterback Malik Cunningham, center Sam Mustipher and offensive lineman Sala Aumavae-Laulu. Josh Johnson is the designated No. 3 quarterback with Tyler Huntley active to back up Jackson.

For the Chiefs, leading rusher Isiah Pacheco (ankle-toe) is active after practicing on a limited basis Friday. Pacheco's physical running is a key to Kansas City's offensive attack.

Kansas City starting linebacker Willie Gay (neck) is inactive, taking away the Chiefs' option of using him as defensive spy against Jackson. Gay had 58 tackles during the regular season.