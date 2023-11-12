Presented by

Marlon Humphrey Is Active, Morgan Moses Inactive vs. Browns

Nov 12, 2023 at 11:46 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111223iactives
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: CB Marlon Humphrey, T Morgan Moses

The Ravens' starting secondary will be at full strength in Week 10, but their starting right tackle will miss his second straight game.

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) is active against the Browns, while right tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) is inactive.

Humphrey went through a pre-game workout about 2.5 hours prior to kickoff with members of the Ravens' training staff watching. He had been limited in practice both Thursday and Friday, but Humphrey moved well during Sunday's workout and will join Baltimore's secondary defending Cleveland's top receivers Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore.

Moses will miss his second straight game despite being a full practice participant all week. The Ravens face a short week before hosting the Bengals on Thursday Night Football, which could be the target date for Moses' return. Reliable veteran Patrick Mekari will start his second-straight game at right tackle.

Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) is active after being listed as questionable. Mitchell was a full participant Friday and is coming off a breakout 138-yard performance against the Seahawks in Week 9, which included a 40-yard touchdown run and a 60-yard scamper in the fourth quarter. Mitchell's speed adds another weapon to Baltimore's offense, and he will join Gus Edwards and Justice Hill in the running back rotation.

Joining Moses as inactive for the Ravens are cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (illness), wide receiver Tylan Wallace and guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu. Josh Johson has been designated as the No. 3 quarterback with Tyler Huntley active as the backup to Lamar Jackson.

The Browns have far greater injury concerns than Baltimore, particularly along their offensive line. Starting right tackle Dawand Jones (knee/shoulder) is out, meaning the Browns are down to their third-string right tackle. Cleveland lost its starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. last week to a knee injury.

That likely means Geron Christian (signed to the practice squad on Halloween) and James Hudson (seven career starts) are the Browns' starting offensive tackles. They'll be facing a Ravens pass rush that leads the league with 35 sacks.

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome (groin) and backup running back Pierre Strong (hamstring) are both active after being listed as questionable. Cleveland wide receivers David Bell (knee) and Marquise Goodwin (concussion) were ruled out Friday. Also inactive for Cleveland are safety Ronnie Hickman, defensive end Isaiah McGuire and defensive tackle Siaki Ika.

