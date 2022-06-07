SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Has Beef With 'Madden'

Death, taxes and players beefing with "Madden". Some things just never change!
Marlon Humphrey, ever the good sport, took note of a new teaser for EA Sports' "Madden NFL 23" video game that depicted Browns running back Nick Chubb trucking the Ravens cornerback.
What makes it especially surprising is that Humphrey is one of the most physical and best tackling cornerbacks in the league. He's been called a linebacker playing cornerback and Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs said Humphrey is "more physical than anybody on the field."
Couldn't EA Sports have picked somebody else to get posterized?
Marlon wasn't the only Raven with beef.
Well, EA Sports took notice and tried to make nice.
The All-Pro corner boasted a 91-overall rating in the game last year, and you better believe he'll check where he lands this year.
Madden also recently announced their latest cover featuring namesake John Madden. Former cover star Lamar Jackson and Head Coach John Harbaugh both shared their excitement for the legendary cover.