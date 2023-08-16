Marlon Humphrey Is Having Foot Surgery, Won't Be Out Long-Term

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey will have foot surgery Wednesday, Head Coach John Harbaugh confirmed.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Humphrey's status for the start of the regular season is up in the air. Harbaugh said he could not say how long Humphrey will be sidelined, but that "it's not going to be a long-term deal."

Humphrey practiced Tuesday on the first day of joint practices with the Commanders, but did not suffer the injury then.

"It's been a lingering thing and they took a look at it and said, 'You know what, that's something we want to take care of now instead of waiting,'" Harbaugh said.

The Ravens were already short-handed at cornerback with Rock Ya-Sin, the team's other projected starter, sidelined by a reported knee injury.

Jalyn Armour-Davis and Arthur Maulet (hamstring) have also not practiced since last week, Pepe Williams is undergoing ankle surgery and will be sidelined until October, and Trayvon Mullen may miss the entire season after getting toe surgery. Harbaugh said Armour-Davis is very close to returning and Ya-Sin is not as close as Armour-Davis, but still close.

The Ravens' cornerbacks for Wednesday's joint practice with the Commanders were Kevon Seymour, Brandon Stephens, Tae Hayes (claimed this week), and rookies Kyu Kelly, Corey Mayfield Jr., Jordan Swann, and Jeremy Lucien.

Harbaugh said the Ravens, who also added versatile free safety DeAndre Houston-Carson this week, will continue to monitor the free-agent market, but that it's late in the game.

"We want to send up some prayers for Marlo," Seymour said. "Marlo does a great job with his mindset and staying positive, so we're not worried about Marlo. We know he'll shake back probably quicker than what's expected.