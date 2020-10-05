Marlon Humphrey Has Mastered the 'Fruit Punch'

Humphrey now has two forced fumbles this season and both jumpstarted the scoring. His first was in Houston when he punched the ball away from Keke Coutee and linebacker L.J. Fort scooped it up and returned it for a touchdown.

Humphrey's forced fumbles go back to last year as well. His punchout on Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster essentially won the game in overtime. Humphrey also had three fumble recoveries and two returned for touchdowns last season. Add in eight career interceptions, including one so far this season, and it shows how interception master Marcus Peters isn't the Ravens' only playmaking cornerback.

Humphrey is already a fantastic cover corner. Since 2018, he has the highest Pro Football Focus grade in single coverage of any cornerback in the league. But it's his ability to make plays that's part of what sets him apart. The Rams' Jalen Ramsey is the only cornerback paid more than Humphrey. Over the past two seasons, Ramsey has one interception and two forced fumbles.

Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said last week that there's some "natural ability" that makes a player good at forcing fumbles, but most of the knack comes from want-to.

"Not necessarily ability – desire just to get the ball off of a guy," Martindale said. "He has perfect timing when he usually does it."