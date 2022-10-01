50 Words or Less: Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters Won't Shy From Bills Aerial Attack

Oct 01, 2022 at 09:16 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

093022-peters-humphrey
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) CB Marcus Peters & CB Marlon Humphrey

The pre-game hype surrounding Sunday's game at M&T Bank Stadium is understandable.

Two AFC heavyweights will meet Sunday at 1 p.m. when the Ravens (2-1) host the Bills (2-1) in what could be a preview of a postseason matchup.

Here are my thoughts heading into the game, all in 50 words or less:

Facing Buffalo's potent aerial attack is a challenge that Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters will embrace. It wouldn't be shocking to see one or both corners produce a takeaway against a quarterback like Josh Allen, who will challenge them.

Former Maryland star Stefon Diggs will be returning to his home state and looks on his way to a fifth straight 1,000-yard season. Allen is a great quarterback, but it's no coincidence that his career took off when Diggs arrived in 2020.

Jason Pierre-Paul says he'll play Sunday, and while he hasn't had much practice time, he's been chasing quarterbacks for 12 years and has played in many big games. If he's in good shape, the veteran edge rusher could add some juice to the pass rush.

Speaking of pressure, keeping edge rusher Von Miller away from Lamar Jackson will be priority No. 1 for Baltimore's offensive line. Miller often rises in big moments. That's when it will be most imperative for Baltimore to keep Miller from wrecking a play.

Even if All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley doesn't return Sunday, he's clearly on the verge of returning. With Miller coming to town and Patrick Mekari (ankle) still not 100 percent, having Stanley on Sunday would be nice. But having him stay healthy once he returns is more important.

I think there's less reason to be concerned about Baltimore's run game than there was a few weeks ago. Justice Hill looked good against the Patriots and J.K. Dobbins should feel more comfortable with a game under his belt.

Mark Andrews leads all tight ends in catches (22), receiving yards (245) and touchdowns (three) and first-down catches (15). When you're as good as Andrews, it's hard to get better every year. But he's doing it.

The weather forecast for Sunday doesn't look good. Wet conditions could keep the scoring down, and if it's close in the fourth quarter, the stage could be set for a Justin Tucker game-winning field goal.

Buffalo has five starters who are questionable - wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), safety Jordan Poyer (foot), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), tight end Dawson Knox (back/hip) and center Mitch Morse (elbow). The Bills are talented, but they are not as healthy for this game as they'd like.

Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay should improve as they gain more experience, but they're already making big plays early in their careers. The narrative about the Ravens having trouble drafting wide receivers could be changing.

