Training Camp Competition: Cornerback

In the Hunt

Marlon Humphrey

Rock Ya-Sin

Jalyn Armour-Davis

Pepe Williams

Trayvon Mullen

Daryl Worley

Kyu Blu Kelly (rookie)

Kevon Seymour

Corey Mayfield Jr. (undrafted rookie)

Jordan Swann (undrafted rookie)

Jeremy Lucien (undrafted rookie)

Projected Starters

Humphrey is a three-time Pro Bowler and one of the NFL's best all-around defensive players. He can do anything one would ask of a corner, playing outside or in the slot and using his physicality to defend the run and force turnovers. He's one of the team's most valuable players. The 27-year-old Ya-Sin has been a starter with the Colts and Raiders and was signed to assume the starting role that had been occupied by Marcus Peters.

Best Battle

The competitions for the No. 3 and No. 4 corner spots are wide open, at a position where depth is crucial. Second-year players Williams and Armour-Davis have shown promise but need to stay healthy. Mullen, Worley and Blu Kelly will also have an opportunity to push for playing time. Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald has interchangeable parts in the secondary and has multiple candidates who can play the slot, including safeties Kyle Hamilton and Ar'Darius Washington. However, a cornerback who enjoys a strong training camp and preseason could win a regular role in the rotation, particularly in passing situations.

Under the Radar