Training Camp Competition: Cornerback

Jul 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

compseriesCB
Joey Pulone/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Pepe Williams

In the Hunt

  • Marlon Humphrey
  • Rock Ya-Sin
  • Jalyn Armour-Davis
  • Pepe Williams
  • Trayvon Mullen
  • Daryl Worley
  • Kyu Blu Kelly (rookie)
  • Kevon Seymour
  • Corey Mayfield Jr. (undrafted rookie)
  • Jordan Swann (undrafted rookie)
  • Jeremy Lucien (undrafted rookie)

Projected Starters

Humphrey is a three-time Pro Bowler and one of the NFL's best all-around defensive players. He can do anything one would ask of a corner, playing outside or in the slot and using his physicality to defend the run and force turnovers. He's one of the team's most valuable players. The 27-year-old Ya-Sin has been a starter with the Colts and Raiders and was signed to assume the starting role that had been occupied by Marcus Peters.

Best Battle

The competitions for the No. 3 and No. 4 corner spots are wide open, at a position where depth is crucial. Second-year players Williams and Armour-Davis have shown promise but need to stay healthy. Mullen, Worley and Blu Kelly will also have an opportunity to push for playing time. Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald has interchangeable parts in the secondary and has multiple candidates who can play the slot, including safeties Kyle Hamilton and Ar'Darius Washington. However, a cornerback who enjoys a strong training camp and preseason could win a regular role in the rotation, particularly in passing situations.

Under the Radar

Williams is a talented player who has the skillset to play slot corner, but he did not see action during mandatory minicamp because he was dealing with an undisclosed injury. The fourth-round pick played 226 defensive snaps and had 24 tackles as a rookie. Training camp will be huge for Williams to show that he's healthy and ready to take another step forward in his second year.

