Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley Leave With Injuries in Loss

Nov 12, 2023 at 06:30 PM
Injuries
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Ronnie Stanley

As if the sting of the Ravens' 33-31 loss to the Cleveland Browns weren't bad enough, Baltimore felt more with injuries to two top players. 

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) left Sunday's Week 10 game and did not return. Both were listed as questionable but didn't return. 

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he didn't have any updates on their injuries immediately after the game. 

Guard Kevin Zeitler also hobbled to the sideline on the Ravens' final drive. Ben Cleveland finished out the rest of the drive. 

Baltimore entered the game the healthiest it had been in quite some time, but it was a physical AFC North game against the Browns, with multiple players heading to the sideline to be seen by trainers. 

The Ravens won't have much time to recover, as they have a short five-day turnaround before "Thursday NightFootball" against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

The good news is the Ravens are quite experienced with injuries and have strong depth if Humphrey and/or Stanley were to miss Thursday's game or beyond. 

Humphrey missed the first four games of the season as he returned from foot surgery. Rock Ya-Sin and/or Ronald Darby would step back into the starting lineup. Daniel Faalele stepped in for Stanley down the stretch, but Patrick Mekari would flip to the left side if Morgan Moses (shoulder) is able to return against the Bengals. 

"Obviously, Ronnie is a centerpiece of what we do," tight end Mark Andrews said. "I don't know what's going on with him. But he's a fighter, he's a tough guy, and he's been through a lot, so I'm praying for him." 

"'Marlo is a big piece of this defense, but the next man in has to step up," cornerback Brandon Stephens added. "So regardless of who it is that's in there, we just have to [think] next man up and just go play."

