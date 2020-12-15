Marlon Humphrey Surpasses Terrell Suggs' Forced Fumble Record

Marlon Humphrey's "Fruit Punch" is now setting records. Humphrey forced two fumbles in the first quarter of Sunday's game in Cleveland.

With eight forced fumbles this season, Humphrey has more forced fumbles than any Ravens defender in team history. And he's a cornerback. And there's still three more games left.

Terrell Suggs had seven forced fumbles in 2011, when he won the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award. Humphrey is strengthening his case for the honor this year.

"That's a big accomplishment for me," Humphrey said. "When I was a rookie, before I had even played a game, 'Sizz' had told me I was the future of this franchise. So, from pretty early on and to him really not being able to see me get to play in a game, it seemed like he had some respect for me. So, to be mentioned in his name with anything is definitely an honor."

Humphrey's eight forced fumbles tie an NFL record for the most forced fumbles through a player's first 12 games played in a season (Charles Tillman in 2012 & Osi Umenyiora in 2010).