Marquise Brown Returns After Leaving in Second Quarter

Oct 06, 2019 at 02:41 PM
Ravens Steelers Football
Don Wright/AP Images
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (15) celebrates with Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (86) after he makes a touchdown catch in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Rookie receiver Marquise Brown missed a sizeable chunk of Sunday's game in Pittsburgh with a lower leg injury, but returned to the game.

Shortly after catching a touchdown pass in the second quarter, Brown walked to the locker room escorted by medical personnel.

No update was given on Brown's status, although he was seen testing his leg on the sideline before heading to the locker room. After the game, Brown said he hoped to get healthier before the Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.

"It's not where I need it to be," Brown said. "Just get back this week and get right (for Cincinnati)."

Brown returned in the fourth quarter, re-entering the game with the Ravens trailing, 20-17. He caught one pass for a three-yard gain during a 67-yard drive that ended with Justin Tucker's game-tying 26-yard field goal.

Before leaving the game, Brown caught an 11-yard TD pass from Lamar Jackson on a post pattern to give Baltimore a 17-7 lead.

Brown did an excellent job hanging onto the football when he was hit hard by Steelers cornerback Joe Haden after making the catch. The momentum of Haden's hit sent Brown crashing headfirst into the ground, but he maintained possession for the score.

"They dropped out of coverage, Lamar threw it up, I just made a play on the ball," Brown said.

Brown's third touchdown reception of the year tied him for the team lead with tight end Mark Andrews. Losing Brown would take the Ravens' main deep threat off the field, a receiver who has built fast chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson despite getting a late start to training camp after recovering from foot surgery this offseason.

