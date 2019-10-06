Marquise Brown Returns After Leaving in Second Quarter

Rookie receiver Marquise Brown missed a sizeable chunk of Sunday's game in Pittsburgh with a lower leg injury, but returned to the game.

Shortly after catching a touchdown pass in the second quarter, Brown walked to the locker room escorted by medical personnel.

No update was given on Brown's status, although he was seen testing his leg on the sideline before heading to the locker room. After the game, Brown said he hoped to get healthier before the Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.

"It's not where I need it to be," Brown said. "Just get back this week and get right (for Cincinnati)."

Brown returned in the fourth quarter, re-entering the game with the Ravens trailing, 20-17. He caught one pass for a three-yard gain during a 67-yard drive that ended with Justin Tucker's game-tying 26-yard field goal.

Before leaving the game, Brown caught an 11-yard TD pass from Lamar Jackson on a post pattern to give Baltimore a 17-7 lead.

Brown did an excellent job hanging onto the football when he was hit hard by Steelers cornerback Joe Haden after making the catch. The momentum of Haden's hit sent Brown crashing headfirst into the ground, but he maintained possession for the score.