Marquise Brown Silences Doubts With Spectacular Diving Touchdown Catch

Oct 03, 2021 at 06:13 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100321-Hollywood
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Marquise Brown

A week after drops plagued him, Marquise Brown made one of the most spectacular touchdown catches you'll see.

Brown went full Superman for a diving 49-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday's game in Denver, giving the Ravens a second quarter lead.

Brown shook Broncos safety Justin Simmons with a fake to the outside before sprinting between the two-deep coverage to get wide open. Behind strong protection, Lamar Jackson unleashed a bomb that Brown caught up to with a full-extension dive.

According to Next Gen Stats, the pass traveled 60.8 yards in the air, which is the longest completion of Jackson's career and the second-longest of any in the NFL this season.

Brown had three drops in Detroit a week ago, all of which could have resulted in touchdowns. Brown said he just went back to work this week, and did extra drills catching soccer balls to focus on opening his hands and watching the ball all the way in.

Brown finished the first half with three catches for 87 yards, also adding a 32-yarder on the next drive.

After a catch like that, nobody will be questioning Brown's hands and it's safe to say he's moved past the drops mentally, too.

