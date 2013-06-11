Marshal Yanda Sits Out, May Miss Some Training Camp





Ravens Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda could miss some of training camp.

He was not on the field for mandatory minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and came onto the field dressed in warm-ups near the end of practice.

Yanda had offseason rotator cuff surgery, reports The Baltimore Sun.

"We expect him back by camp to some degree," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday.

"Marshal Yanda's done a great job with the rehab. He's right on schedule, probably ahead of schedule."

Harbaugh declined to go into specifics about the injury.

Yanda was the Ravens' highest-graded offensive lineman last year, according to Pro Football Focus. The website ranked him as the 32nd best player in the NFL last season. He allowed no sacks and just four quarterback hits.

Yanda, 28, missed two games last season due an injured ankle. They were the only two games he's missed the past three years.

There was hope the Ravens would finally be able to practice with their entire projected starting offensive line during minicamp because Yanda has not participated in Organized Team Activities (OTAs).