Marshal Yanda Sits Out, May Miss Some Training Camp

Jun 11, 2013 at 11:38 AM
11_YandaMinicamp_news.jpg


Ravens Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda could miss some of training camp.

He was not on the field for mandatory minicamp Tuesday afternoon, and came onto the field dressed in warm-ups near the end of practice.

Yanda had offseason rotator cuff surgery, reports The Baltimore Sun.

"We expect him back by camp to some degree," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday.

"Marshal Yanda's done a great job with the rehab. He's right on schedule, probably ahead of schedule."

Harbaugh declined to go into specifics about the injury.

Yanda was the Ravens' highest-graded offensive lineman last year, according to Pro Football Focus. The website ranked him as the 32nd best player in the NFL last season. He allowed no sacks and just four quarterback hits.

Yanda, 28, missed two games last season due an injured ankle. They were the only two games he's missed the past three years.

There was hope the Ravens would finally be able to practice with their entire projected starting offensive line during minicamp because Yanda has not participated in Organized Team Activities (OTAs).

The group will have to wait until training camp for that to happen now. Unlike last year, the line has the chance to gel early in the season with starting positions more solidified.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rashod Bateman: The Emergence of a Butterfly

Rashod Bateman witnessed years of frequent abuse as a child. He was overlooked in high school, then in the middle of a firestorm in college. Now he's ready to spread his wings.
news

10 Practice Observations From Ravens' First OTAs

The Ravens have a new center and other linemen competing at various spots. Rashod Bateman left practice early, but his fellow rookie and other wideouts shined.
news

Lamar Jackson on Contract: 'I Would Love to Be in Baltimore Forever'

Quarterback Lamar Jackson says he's not worrying about whether a contract extension gets done this year or next.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Trade for Julio Jones?

Which battle for a starting job matters most? What's Jaylon Ferguson mentality heading into this season? How did Shaun Wade look and could he see significant time?
news

Takeaways From Film Session on Ravens Rookies

Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz put reporters through a film session on the Ravens' rookie draft picks. Here's some of what was talked about.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Predicting Rebound Year From Odell Beckham Jr.

Steelers running back Najee Harris is ESPN's most popular pick for OROY. Bengals are gambling with their offensive line strategy.
news

Ravens Productions Nominated for Six Emmy Awards

Ravens Productions has a long history of making award-winning content and is at it again this year.
news

L.J. Fort Becomes Latest Raven to Change His Jersey Number

L.J. Fort is going from No. 58 to No. 3, becoming the team's second inside linebacker to switch jerseys.
news

Lamar Jackson Is the Face of the Oakley Face Shield

Oakley unveiled a brand film that puts the spotlight on Lamar Jackson's 'unrivaled performance, vision and commitment to be himself.'
news

Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Changes His Jersey to No. 5

The Ravens wide receiver will wear the number formerly worn by Joe Flacco.
news

Mailbag: Which Sophomore Will Make the Biggest Jump?

What's the holdup on Justin Houston? What's a successful rookie sack total for Odafe Oweh? How do the new wide receiver coaches look? 
news

Patrick Queen Changes His Jersey to No. 6

Second-year linebacker Patrick Queen is going from 48 to 6, but it's not his college number.
Advertising