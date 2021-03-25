Matthew Judon Talks Going From Ravens to Patriots

Matthew Judon remembers his five seasons with the Ravens fondly, but he's with a rival now after signing with the New England Patriots in free agency March 19.

In his first videoconference Wednesday since leaving Baltimore, Judon admitted that putting on a different uniform might seem strange at first. But after reportedly signing a four-year, $56 million deal with New England, Judon said he made the best business decision for his family.

"I'm going to keep my relationships and I've built some strong friendships and bonds in Baltimore," Judon said. "It's hard to leave, but that's what I had to do for my career."

"It moved fast. There were calls back and forth from my agents (to teams). We fielded offers. Within three hours, we had a deal. It was a good experience. It worked out how it was supposed to work out. I think I'm in the best situation possible for my football career."

Playing under the franchise tag last season, Judon had his second straight Pro Bowl season as a defensive leader and one of the league's top all-around linebackers. It was a forgone conclusion that Judon would be coveted once he reached free agency, and he tried not to let his emotions about leaving many close friends in the Ravens' locker room play into the process.

Judon was a terrific value pick for the Ravens, a fifth-round selection in 2016 out of Grand Valley State, but all teams lose some talented players in free agency. The league salary cap dropping to $182.5 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic made it even more difficult for Baltimore to retain Judon and outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"As far as thinking if I could come back or not, that's not really up to me," Judon said. "How free agency went, I've seen how it goes. I'm where I'm supposed to be and I think I'm going to make the best out of this for my career, and for the team I'm playing for, which is the Patriots."