Media Advisory - 10/29

Oct 29, 2012 at 03:11 AM

GOODWILL GRIDIRON HALLOWEEN PARTY CANCELED


Due to the inclement weather associated with Hurricane Sandy, tonight's Goodwill Gridiron Halloween Party at Dave & Buster's (Arundel Mills Mall) has been canceled.

