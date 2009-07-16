Media Advisory - Grass Installation for Soccer Match at M&T Bank Stadium

This Friday, July 17, a layer of grass will be placed on top of the existing Sportexe turf at M&T Bank Stadium in preparation for the A.C. Milan-Chelsea Football Club soccer match.
Media can capture the initial installation of the grass field beginning at 10:00 a.m. Additionally, Ravens senior director of fields and grounds/head groundskeeper Don Follett will be available for interviews at 11 a.m.
Part of the World Football Challenge, the match will be held next Friday, July 24. The event marks the first time a soccer game will be played at M&T Bank Stadium.
Who:Don Follett, Ravens Senior Director of Fields & Grounds/Head Groundskeeper
What:Installation of Grass Turf for World Football Classic
Where:M&T Bank Stadium Field Level
Park in Lot D
When:Friday, July 17
10:00 a.m.