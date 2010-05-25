Media Advisory - M&T Bank Stadium Video Boards

The Baltimore Ravens will hold a 2 p.m. press conference on the field at M&T Bank Stadium this Thursday (May 27) to display the new high definition RavensVision video screens located in each end zone.
Representatives from the Ravens, the Maryland Stadium Authority and Daktronics, which manufactured and installed the boards, will be present at the presser.
The new screens, which cost over $7 million, will debut this weekend at the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships.
