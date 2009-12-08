Media Advisory - Practice and Media Schedule

Dec 08, 2009 at 08:47 AM

Below is this week's practice and media schedule leading up to the Monday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers:

Wednesday, 12/9

9:30 a.m Lions head coach Jim Schwartz Conference Call
12:30 p.m. Coach Harbaugh, selected players at podium and Open Locker Room
1:15 p.m. Lions QB Matthew Stafford Conference Call

Thursday, 12/10

11:50 a.m. Practice – Media Viewing Period
1:30 p.m. Coordinators and Open Locker Room

Friday, 12/11

11:45 a.m. Practice – Media Viewing Period
1:15 p.m. Coach Harbaugh and Open Locker Room

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Media Advisory: Ravens & Dunkin' To Spread The Love For Valentine's Day 

news

Press Release: Statement from Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti

news

Press Release: Ravens President Dick Cass to Retire, Sashi Brown Named Successor

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens High School Coach of the Year

news

Media Advisory: Upcoming Ravens Press Conference

news

Press Release: Ravens Hire Mike Macdonald as Defensive Coordinator

news

Press Release: Anthony Levine Sr. Announces Retirement from NFL

news

Press Release: Statement from Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh

news

Media Advisory: RAVENS IN OUR COMMUNITY (1/18)

news

Press Release: Ravens-Steelers Gameday Information

news

Press Release: Ravens In Our Community 2021 Week 18

news

Press Release: Ravens-Rams 2021 Week 17 Gameday Information

Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising