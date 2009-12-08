Media Advisory - Practice and Media Schedule

Below is this week's practice and media schedule leading up to the Monday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers:
Wednesday, 12/9
9:30 a.m Lions head coach Jim Schwartz Conference Call
12:30 p.m. Coach Harbaugh, selected players at podium and Open Locker Room
1:15 p.m. Lions QB Matthew Stafford Conference Call
Thursday, 12/10
11:50 a.m. Practice – Media Viewing Period
1:30 p.m. Coordinators and Open Locker Room
Friday, 12/11
11:45 a.m. Practice – Media Viewing Period
1:15 p.m. Coach Harbaugh and Open Locker Room