Media Advisory- Ravens in Our Community this Tuesday (10/14)

Fitness Day at Booker T. Washington
Ravens S Ed Reedwill host a fitness day for students at Booker T. Washington Middle School this Tuesday (10/14). More than 500 students from Booker T. Washington and nearby Winston Middle School will take part in the fitness activities. Reed will be joined by teammates and his personal trainer Monte Sanders, and the group will teach and demonstrate various drills that the youth can do on their own to stay active.
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Booker T. Washington Middle
1301 McCulloh Street
Baltimore, MD
Youth Football Clinic
The Baltimore Ravens, Downtown Partnership and Baltimore City Recreation & Parks will host a youth football clinic at West Shore Park Tuesday afternoon. Ravens players will be on hand to lead youth through basic football drills. The event is part of Downtown Baltimore Kids Month, a collection of fun events available to youth during the month of October.
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
West Shore Park
Inner Harbor
Baltimore, MD