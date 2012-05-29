Media Advisory - Ravens Wednesday (5/30) OTA

RAVENS WEDNESDAY (5/30) OTA
The Baltimore Ravens will hold an Organized Team Activity (OTA) this Wednesday, May 30, at their Owings Mills training facility. The entire practice session is open for media viewing and runs from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Following the OTA, head coach John Harbaugh, assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg, offensive coordinatorCam Cameronand defensive coordinatorDean Peeswill be made available in a podium setting. Additionally, the Ravens will open the locker room for player interviews once on-field activities have concluded.