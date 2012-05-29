Media Advisory - Ravens Wednesday (5/30) OTA

May 29, 2012 at 07:55 AM

RAVENS WEDNESDAY (5/30) OTA

The Baltimore Ravens will hold an Organized Team Activity (OTA) this Wednesday, May 30, at their Owings Mills training facility. The entire practice session is open for media viewing and runs from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Following the OTA, head coach John Harbaugh, assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jerry Rosburg, offensive coordinatorCam Cameronand defensive coordinatorDean Peeswill be made available in a podium setting. Additionally, the Ravens will open the locker room for player interviews once on-field activities have concluded.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Press Release: 2023 Ravens Coach of the Week & High School Football Showdown

news

Press Release: Ravens-Texans Gameday Information

news

Press Release: 23rd Annual Honor Row Recipients

news

Press Release: Ravens Launch 'Don't Blink' Campaign

– This Season, There's Always More to See –
news

Press Release: Ravens Roster Moves

news

Press Release: Ravens to Induct Terrell Suggs Into Ring of Honor

Special Ceremony to Occur at Halftime of Oct. 22 Game vs. Lions
news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens & Under Armour Unveil Custom Uniforms for Inaugural Season of Girls' Flag Football with Frederick County Public Schools

news

Press Release: The All-American Rejects to Headline Ravens Countdown to Kickoff Party at Power Plant Live!

Sept. 7 Concert & Watch Party Highlight Kickoff Week Events
news

Press Release: Ravens to Host 'Kids' Night' for First Preseason Game

Ravens to Host 'Kids' Night' for First Preseason Game vs. Philadelphia
news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens 23rd Annual Honor Rows Program

news

Press Release: 2023 Ravens Foundation Play 60 Grant 

Ravens Provide $100,000 in Play 60 Grants
news

2023 Ravens Training Camp Practices

Fans Can Claim Free Passes Via Online Registration Beginning Tomorrow at 11 a.m.

– Camp to Feature 18 Open Practices in Owings Mills & One at M&T Bank Stadium –
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising