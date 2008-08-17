Media Advisory- Schedule Change

Aug 17, 2008 at 09:49 AM

MEDIA ADVISORY

 

There has been a change in Monday's (Aug. 18) practice/media availability schedule. The Ravens will begin practice at 11:45 a.m. Head coach John Harbaugh will then speak at 1:15 p.m., with open locker room to follow. As a reminder, approximately the first 35 minutes of practice is open to the media.

 

Below is this week's practice and media schedule leading up to the Aug. 23 preseason game at St. Louis:

  Monday, 8/18

At Owings Mills Training Facility

11:45 a.m.                       Practice

1:15 p.m.                         Coach Harbaugh

1:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.       Open Locker Room

 

Tuesday, 8/19

11:30 a.m.                       Coach Harbaugh

11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.    Open Locker Room

1:30 p.m.                         Practice

 

Wednesday, 8/20

11:30 a.m.                       Coach Harbaugh

11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.    Open Locker Room

1:30 p.m.                         Practice

**

**

Thursday, 8/21

11:45 a.m.                       Practice

1:15 p.m.                         Coach Harbaugh

1:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.       Open Locker Room

 

Friday, 8/22

Travel to St. Louis / No Media Availability

 

Saturday, 8/23

Preseason Game 3 at Rams – 8:00 p.m.

