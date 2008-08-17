Media Advisory- Schedule Change

MEDIA ADVISORY
There has been a change in Monday's (Aug. 18) practice/media availability schedule. The Ravens will begin practice at 11:45 a.m. Head coach John Harbaugh will then speak at 1:15 p.m., with open locker room to follow. As a reminder, approximately the first 35 minutes of practice is open to the media.
Below is this week's practice and media schedule leading up to the Aug. 23 preseason game at St. Louis:
Monday, 8/18
At Owings Mills Training Facility
11:45 a.m. Practice
1:15 p.m. Coach Harbaugh
1:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Open Locker Room
Tuesday, 8/19
11:30 a.m. Coach Harbaugh
11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Open Locker Room
1:30 p.m. Practice
Wednesday, 8/20
11:30 a.m. Coach Harbaugh
11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Open Locker Room
1:30 p.m. Practice
**
**
Thursday, 8/21
11:45 a.m. Practice
1:15 p.m. Coach Harbaugh
1:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Open Locker Room
Friday, 8/22
Travel to St. Louis / No Media Availability
Saturday, 8/23
Preseason Game 3 at Rams – 8:00 p.m.