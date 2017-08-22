Michael Pierce Has Gone From Undrafted Gem to Burgeoning Star

Pierce was one of two undrafted rookies to make the Ravens' 53-man roster last year, joining linebacker Patrick Onwuasor. While Onwuasor's role was mainly limited to special teams, Pierce was an impact role player on the Baltimore's defensive line.

Alongside Williams, Pierce registered 35 tackles and two sacks. He and Williams were the frontline of Baltimore's run defense, which was the best in the league for three quarters of the season.

The Ravens traded defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason in part because they know what they have in Pierce. In just a year, Pierce doesn't seem like an undrafted rookie anymore. He's a major part of the defense.

"That [undrafted] label is wiped away," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He'll always have pride in that – the fact that's how he earned his stripes, that pathway. But, he's a starting defensive lineman for us, and he's having the kind of camp we expect out of one of our starters."

There are a couple primary factors that make Pierce unique. First of all, he's an athletic freak.

Pierce has a skillset that is similar to Williams. Pierce is 6-foot-0, 340 pounds (one inch shorter, same weight as Williams), but he moves like a player carrying much less cushion.* *

Pierce is so nimble that he grew up playing linebacker in high school. He started his college career at Tulane as a 290-pound defensive end, then beefed up more and moved inside.

"I still have pretty good hips for a big guy, and I'm still pretty quick," said Pierce, who isn't one to brag.

"There are not many like him," Defensive Line Coach Joe Cullen said. "Brandon is agile like that. I've had big guys in the past – Shaun Rogers – but they were real big [tall, 6-foot-4]. These two are real special. Michael has great short-area quickness, where he can stick his foot in the ground and redirect."

Pierce also makes the most of those genetic gifts. One of the first things that rolls off the tongue of teammates and coaches when talking about Pierce is his work ethic.