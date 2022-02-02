Mike Macdonald's Vision for the Ravens Defense

More Prudence With Blitzing

At Michigan, Macdonald took over for former Wolverines defensive coordinator Don Brown, who was nicknamed "Dr. Blitz". The Ravens were also consistently among the league leaders in blitzing with Martindale.

Macdonald certainly utilized the blitz at Michigan, but not as frequently as Brown or Martindale. Macdonald preferred to keep quarterbacks off balance by showing the blitz less frequently and mixing up zone and man-to-man coverage in the secondary. When the Ravens blitzed last season, they often they didn't get a sack or quarterback pressure and left themselves vulnerable against the pass.

Both Head Coach John Harbaugh and Macdonald believe in being aggressive defensively, but Ravens cornerbacks may not be left on an island as frequently.

"The aggressiveness – absolutely – is going to carry over, but I think you've got to look through the lens [of], 'What does aggressiveness actually mean?,'" Macdonald said. "It's about keeping the offense off-balance and where they're not really believing what they're seeing on a down-to-down basis. So, a lot of times, that will come with the schemed-up pressure – that'll happen. A lot of times it could be a fake pressure, it could look like this coverage and play like another one. You're changing the stress points of the zones and things like that and just trying to create doubt at all times. You want to be the one pushing the envelope, rather than the other way around."

Fewer Coverage Mistakes

The Ravens had costly mistakes in coverage last season that led to receivers being left wide open for big plays. Michigan wasn't hurt nearly as much by big plays last season as it had been in the past. One of the first things Macdonald mentioned about his defensive philosophy was the importance of communication, something he said he learned from Martindale.

"That's definitely going to carry over," Macdonald said. "If you can go over the situation with the guys, let them know what you're going to call in certain situations, and they're on the same page, you find the execution is better."

Harbaugh was smiling often while sitting next to Macdonald at the podium. The standards are high for Baltimore's defense, and Harbaugh views Macdonald as the right person to help the Ravens return to being the kind of defensive team they strive to be.