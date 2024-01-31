Reports: Mike Macdonald Leaving for Seahawks

Macdonald spent the past two seasons as the Ravens' defensive coordinator and led the NFL's top-ranked unit this year. Baltimore became the first team ever to lead the league in points allowed per game (16.5), sacks (60), and takeaways (31).

Macdonald's defense shut down some of the best offenses in the league in the regular season, such as San Francisco and Miami in back-to-back weeks, then continued that in the postseason. The Ravens defense only gave up three points to the Houston Texans and 17 points to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ravens players sung Macdonald's praises all year long as a smart coach who put his players in the best positions. On Monday, linebacker Patrick Queen said Macdonald was the best candidate available.