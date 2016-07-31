Mike Wallace Surprised By Difficulty Of Ravens' Conditioning Test

On Sunday, Wallace showed the test is behind him. He had a very strong practice after getting off to a rocky start with a dropped pass. Harbaugh came over to him to give him some words of encouragement following the drop.

Wallace rebounded with multiple touchdown catches and numerous catches on intermediate routes. He was perhaps the player targeted most by Joe Flacco.

"I thought he looked good today," Harbaugh said. "I don't think we saw any deep ones so we're still looking for those. Maybe that's a credit to our secondary as well, getting on top of those things."

While Wallace hasn't tested out Flacco's arm yet with a deep catch, the two were on the same page already. Wallace flashed in and out of different coverages to get open.

It's particularly impressive because Wallace is adjusting to his sixth offensive system in as many years. He had two offensive coordinators in his final two years in Pittsburgh, two different coordinators in two years in Miami and another system in his one year in Minnesota.

Wallace said learning the Ravens' scheme hasn't been a problem. "I've been doing this for eight years. It's really not that tough," he said.

What has mostly impressed Wallace is the man throwing to him. Wallace can't say enough good things about Flacco.

"It's just great to be out there with a guy who has been around for so long and just knows the game," Wallace said. "Joe is a really good guy, calm guy, easy to talk to and understand. He's just a vet guy. He has a big arm and I see it every day in practice. I'm excited about it."

Wallace signed with the Ravens this offseason despite having other suitors. Harbaugh wouldn't let him leave the building without putting pen to paper.

Now that he has time in Baltimore under his belt, Wallace was asked whether training camp has strengthened his believe that he made the right choice signing with the Ravens.