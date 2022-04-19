Reports: Miles Boykin Claimed Off Waivers By Steelers           

Apr 19, 2022 at 05:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Boykin_M_011621SH002
Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
**WR** **Miles Boykin** Boykin’s strong blocking has helped fuel the best running attack in the NFL, but he enters his third season facing stiff competition in a crowded wide receiver room. Sharpening his route running and getting open more consistently would help Boykin solidify his status. He is off to an encouraging start in OTAs, standing out as one of the most impressive players during Wednesday’s open practice.

Miles Boykin has reportedly landed with one of the Ravens' division rivals.

The Steelers have claimed the wide receiver off waivers after he was released by the Ravens on Monday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Boykin was a third-round pick in 2019, but struggled to find a major receiving role in the Ravens offense. He totaled 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns during his three seasons, and was limited to just eight games in 2021 after starting the year on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The Steelers were one of many teams that had interest in Boykin coming out of Notre Dame. The 6-foot-3 Boykin is a solid blocker who also contributed on special teams. Now he will reportedly have an opportunity to compete for a role with another AFC North [extra space]team.

Related Content

news

Five Things to Know About George Karlaftis

The Greek pass rusher is known for his relentless motor and would love to be a Raven.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 12.0: Pundits Zeroing in on Five Targets for Ravens

There seems to be some consensus building among pundits, and it skews towards the Ravens going defense with pick No. 14.

news

Late for Work 4/19: Should Ravens Trade Up for Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner?

The Ravens fill needs on offense and defense in a three-round mock draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay. Lamar Jackson says his main goal for the 2022 season is to 'get that Bowl.' Could Miles Boykin end up with the Steelers? In draft do-overs, Jackson goes to the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Ravens Release Miles Boykin, Sign Four Exclusive Rights Free Agents

The Ravens wide receiver had 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons. Tyler Huntley is now officially under contract.

news

Five Things to Know About Trent McDuffie

A hard-nosed cornerback who hails from the same school as Marcus Peters, Trent McDuffie could be the next addition to Baltimore's secondary.

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Are Showing Interest in Tyrann Mathieu

Denzel Ward signs richest cornerback deal with Browns. Safeties Daxton Hill and Jalen Pitre could be on Cincinnati's draft radar.

news

Tyus Bowser Reports for Workouts Three Months After Achilles Surgery

As the Ravens reported for the start of voluntary workouts, Tyus Bowser and Marlon Humphrey arrived in good spirits.

news

Ravens Executive Bob Eller Retiring After 35 Years With Franchise

Bob Eller, the Baltimore Ravens' senior vice president of operations, has announced that he will retire on June 1. Eller has spent 38 years in the NFL, including 35 with the Browns/Ravens franchise.

news

Late for Work 4/18: Draft Simulators Don't Agree With Ravens' Top Needs

The Athletic's Mike Sando gives five reasons on why Lamar Jackson's contract extension talks are so intriguing. The story of how Ozzie Newsome secured the draft pick for Haloti Ngata. Could the Ravens trade back into the first round if they see a falling star?

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Makes Woman's Day in Department Store

It seems everywhere Lamar Jackson goes, he makes someone's day.

news

50 Words or Less: Special Prospects Could Challenge Need in Draft

John Eisenberg leaves a legacy behind in retirement. Jordan Davis could be too intriguing to pass up despite not being a huge need. The lack of pre-draft wide receiver chatter has been both refreshing and strange.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising