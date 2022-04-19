Reports: Miles Boykin Claimed Off Waivers By Steelers           

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021

**WR** **Miles Boykin** Boykin’s strong blocking has helped fuel the best running attack in the NFL, but he enters his third season facing stiff competition in a crowded wide receiver room. Sharpening his route running and getting open more consistently would help Boykin solidify his status. He is off to an encouraging start in OTAs, standing out as one of the most impressive players during Wednesday’s open practice.