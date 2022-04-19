Reports: Miles Boykin Claimed Off Waivers By Steelers           

Miles Boykin has reportedly landed with one of the Ravens' division rivals.
The Steelers have claimed the wide receiver off waivers after he was released by the Ravens on Monday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Boykin was a third-round pick in 2019, but struggled to find a major receiving role in the Ravens offense. He totaled 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns during his three seasons, and was limited to just eight games in 2021 after starting the year on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
The Steelers were one of many teams that had interest in Boykin coming out of Notre Dame. The 6-foot-3 Boykin is a solid blocker who also contributed on special teams. Now he will reportedly have an opportunity to compete for a role with another AFC North [extra space]team.