Around the AFC North: Steelers Suffer Injuries to Two Leaders

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Returns Mobile and Accurate Following Bye

Joe Burrow came back from the Bengals' bye week firing on all cylinders, looking nimble and accurate during an impressive 31-17 win over San Francisco that ended the 49ers' 11-game win streak at home.

The Bengals (4-3) have won three straight and look poised for another late-season surge. Burrow injured his calf the first week of training camp and was hampered early in the season. But against the 49ers, Burrow looked like the franchise quarterback who has led Cincinnati to two straight division titles. Playing his best game of the season, Burrow completed 28 of 32 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and he extended plays with his legs in ways that he couldn't earlier in the season.

"Explosiveness and acceleration were a big focus of mine in the offseason," Burrow said via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "I just hadn't been able to show that too much. It was nice to have that hard work pay off."

With Burrow back in top form, the Bengals feel they have the firepower to continue winning. At one point, he completed 19 straight passes against the 49ers.

"Like I said to him on the field, 'Welcome back, bro,'" wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said. "It's a blessing seeing him play this football again."