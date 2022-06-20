Around the AFC North: Minkah Fitzpatrick Feels Added Responsibility As NFL's Highest-Paid Safety

Fitzpatrick led all defensive backs in tackles last season (124), but he was disappointed by the Steelers' overall defensive performance. They led the NFL in sacks (55) but finished 25th in overall defense and last in rushing defense, and Fitzpatrick said he was "embarrassed" by Pittsburgh's 42-21 playoff loss to the Chiefs.

To Fitzpatrick, being the top-paid safety brings added responsibility to lead Pittsburgh's defense back to prominence.

"Last year was not to our standards at all," Fitzpatrick said via Bryan DeArdo of CBSSports.com. "I know myself, T.J. (Watt), Cam (Heyward), all of us were not happy or pleased at all with the way the season ended. Especially in that playoff game, [it] was an embarrassment, honestly. Not our typical selves. That's what motivates us.

"Obviously, the money is a blessing and creates opportunity for everybody and our families. Now, it's my duty to go out and play at a high level and show them that I deserve this compensation."

Fitzpatrick was impressed with rookie defensive end DeMarvin Leal during minicamp and thinks the Steelers made a key addition adding free agent inside linebacker Myles Jack. Pittsburgh is preparing for a new era after the retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, but Fitzpatrick believes the defense can carry a heavier load if necessary.