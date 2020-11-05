Mo Gaba to Have Street Named in His Honor

Nov 05, 2020
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110520-Mo-Gaba
@JeremyConn1057/Twitter

Mo Gaba's legacy lives on, and he will be honored in a new way next month.

A downtown street in Baltimore will be named after Gaba, the inspirational 14-year-old Ravens-Orioles superfan who died on July 28 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

The exact location of Mo Gaba Way is not being disclosed yet, but it will be dedicated in December near both M&T Bank Stadium and Camden Yards.

Gaba became the first person to announce an NFL draft pick in Braille in 2019 when he revealed the Ravens' fifth-round selection of offensive lineman Ben Powers. Everywhere Gaba went, he made friends with his infections laugh and upbeat personality, displaying tremendous courage in his fight against cancer.

Gaba became enormously popular during his calls to WFAN/105.7 to talk sports, and he bonded with players and coaches on his visits to Ravens practices.

Before this year's season-opener against the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens honored Gaba with a "Mo's Rows" section at the stadium featuring cardboard cutouts of Gaba. His mother, Sonsy, helped paint "BaltimMOre" in one of the end zones, with "MO" in capital letters.

Gaba's close friend, Jeremy Conn of WFAN, worked with Joe DiBlasi, a former member of the Baltimore City Council, to make Mo Gaba Way become a reality.

"Everybody wanted something to remember Mo," Conn said. "Joe DiBlasi reached out to me and we had lunch about some things we might be able to get done. I sent in the forms I needed to, and he talked to the right people to get this fast-tracked through the coronavirus. I was happy to do it. Mo meant so much to me, and to so many people."

