Mock Draft Roundup: Day 2 Ravens Picks

No. 45

DL Travis Jones, Connecticut

2021 stats: 11 games, 48 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss

"The Eagles traded in front of the Ravens to draft Jordan Davis, a likely target of Baltimore. Like Davis, Jones is a stout run defender with the ability to push the pocket on passing downs, and he has impressive mobility for a player his size."

No. 76

EDGE, Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

2021 stats: 14 games, 71 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein scouting report: "In a perfect world, Thomas adds mass and muscle to develop into a starting 3-4 defensive end with interior rush value in nickel packages. He currently carries a scheme-versatile label, but is more of a base 4-3 end with average play strength and a lack of explosiveness to create fear as an edge rusher."

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

No. 45

DL Travis Jones, Connecticut

"After missing out on Jordan Davis in the first, the Ravens land a powerful, explosive interior presence with Jones."

No. 76

OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Zierlein scouting report: "Enormous right tackle prospect who often feels like he's going through an internal checklist of movements rather than cutting it loose and playing. Faalele has been able to overwhelm and move opponents with his sheer mass but might need a little more spice in his play demeanor to become a more willful, nasty block finisher against NFL linemen."

No. 45

WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

2021 stats: 12 games, 95 catches, 1,292 yards, 10 touchdowns

"The Ravens can make up for trading Marquise "Hollywood" Brown by giving Lamar Jackson Moore's speed, quickness and slot versatility."

No. 76

ILB Channing Tindall, Georgia

2021 stats: 15 games, 67 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss

"The Ravens are anchored by Patrick Queen on the second level but Josh Bynes is a limited playmaker inside. Tindall is a perfect fit for their scheme with his speed and range."

No. 45

CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

2021 stats: 12 games, 45 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions

"The Ravens ranked dead last in pass defense last year, so after watching S Kyle Hamilton fall to them in the first round, they double-up on secondary by taking a potential R1 DB who slid down the board in Kyler Gordon. He didn't allow a single touchdown for a Huskies defense that allowed 25 less passing yards than any other FBS team last year, as Baltimore continues to overhaul their secondary."

No. 76

EDGE Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

No. 45

EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

2021 stats: 12 games, 62 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss

Zierlein scouting report: "Purposeful rusher with good length. Ebiketie is quiet to the edge with accurate, active hands and a pressure percentage worthy of projection. He's not bendy and loose but uses body lean and skilled hands to grease the edge and access the pocket."

No. 76

WR Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky

2021 stats: 13 games, 104 catches, 1,334 yards, 7 touchdowns

Zierlein scouting report: "Robinson will be tabbed as a slot receiver but that is underselling his potential. He's sudden and slick with an ability to make plays from a variety of alignments. He has gadget potential and can function as a dump-and-run target, acting as an extension of the running game. A lack of length and play strength could be a concern until he tightens up the route-running to prevent contested catches."

No. 45

DE Logan Hall, Houston

2021 stats: 12 games, 47 tackles, 6 sacks, 13 tackles for loss

"Calais Campbell signed a two-year deal but turns 36 this year, and 32-year-old Derek Wolfe missed all of last season for the Ravens. Hall can set the edge when he lines up on the outside and is effective when kicking inside to rush the passer."

No. 45

WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

2021 stats: 12 games, 43 catches, 801 yards, 7 touchdowns