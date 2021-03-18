Mock Draft Thursday: Pass Rushers Step to the Front

OLB, Zaven Collins, Tulsa
2020 Stats: 8 games, 54 tackles, 4 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles
"Having already lost Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency, expect the Ravens to address the need for a pass rusher early in the draft. A size-speed freak like Collins simply makes too much sense at this point." – Rob Rang, FOX Sports
EDGE, Jayson Oweh, Penn State
2020 stats: 7 games, 38 tackles, 0 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss
"Jayson Oweh is a bit of a project, but Baltimore has a strong history of developing such players. The Ravens will surely sign someone at this position before the draft, but the cupboard is currently bare, and Oweh has too much ability to ignore." – Matt Williamson, Pro Football Network
"Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon are gone. Oweh is raw, but explosive and talented enough to be a designated pass rusher on day one." – Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune
OL Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
"Even after signing Kevin Zeitler in free agency, the Ravens would like to boost the quality of their offensive line." – Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
DE Christian Barmore, Alabama
2020 stats: 11 games, 37 tackles, 8 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss
"The defensive line is not one of Baltimore's greatest needs, but this front office drafts the best player available. Christian Barmore has nice length, quickness and athleticism." – Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football
WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
2020 stats: 5 games, 36 catches, 472 yards, 2 touchdowns
"Carlos Basham was given serious consideration at this spot, but the Ravens' eternal search for a receiver is answered in part by Rashod Batemen." – Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network
"Bateman had an up-and-down 2020 season after a lights-out 2019 campaign, but he could work his way into the bottom of the first round." – Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
S Trevon Moehrig, TCU
2020 stats: 10 games, 47 tackles, 2 interceptions, 9 passes defended
"The Baltimore Ravens are certainly a team that could use some help on defense, this after losing Matt Judon to the New England Patriots. Picking this late in round one, the Ravens go and get an elite safety, as Trevon Moehrig is probably the only safety good enough to go in the first round this year." – Brad Weiss, Fansided