Mock Draft Thursday: Pass Rushers Step to the Front

Mar 18, 2021 at 11:58 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

MDT-8

OLB, Zaven Collins, Tulsa

2020 Stats: 8 games, 54 tackles, 4 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles

MDM---Collins
Mark LoMoglio/AP Photos

"Having already lost Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in free agency, expect the Ravens to address the need for a pass rusher early in the draft. A size-speed freak like Collins simply makes too much sense at this point." – Rob Rang, FOX Sports

EDGE, Jayson Oweh, Penn State

2020 stats: 7 games, 38 tackles, 0 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss

MDM---Oweh
Carlos Osorio/AP Photos

"Jayson Oweh is a bit of a project, but Baltimore has a strong history of developing such players. The Ravens will surely sign someone at this position before the draft, but the cupboard is currently bare, and Oweh has too much ability to ignore." – Matt Williamson, Pro Football Network

"Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon are gone. Oweh is raw, but explosive and talented enough to be a designated pass rusher on day one." – Eddie Brown, San Diego Union-Tribune

OL Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

Creed-Humphrey
Brandon Wade/AP Photos

"Even after signing Kevin Zeitler in free agency, the Ravens would like to boost the quality of their offensive line." – Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

DE Christian Barmore, Alabama

2020 stats: 11 games, 37 tackles, 8 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss

Christian-Barmore
Matthew Hinton/AP Photos

"The defensive line is not one of Baltimore's greatest needs, but this front office drafts the best player available. Christian Barmore has nice length, quickness and athleticism." – Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football

WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

2020 stats: 5 games, 36 catches, 472 yards, 2 touchdowns

Rashod-Bateman
Stacy Bengs/AP Photos

"Carlos Basham was given serious consideration at this spot, but the Ravens' eternal search for a receiver is answered in part by Rashod Batemen." – Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network

"Bateman had an up-and-down 2020 season after a lights-out 2019 campaign, but he could work his way into the bottom of the first round." – Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

S Trevon Moehrig, TCU

2020 stats: 10 games, 47 tackles, 2 interceptions, 9 passes defended

Trevon-Moehrig
Brandon Wade/AP Photos

"The Baltimore Ravens are certainly a team that could use some help on defense, this after losing Matt Judon to the New England Patriots. Picking this late in round one, the Ravens go and get an elite safety, as Trevon Moehrig is probably the only safety good enough to go in the first round this year." – Brad Weiss, Fansided

Related Content

news

Reports: Matt Skura to Join Dolphins

Former Ravens starting center Matt Skura has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins.
news

Ravens Trade for Tight End Josh Oliver, a Former Third-Round Pick

Baltimore has traded for a young, receiving tight end to compete for a roster spot behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle. 
news

Late for Work 3/18: Ravens Still in the Market for Wide Receiver or Edge Rusher?

Ravens Making Solid Moves, If Not Splashy Headlines. Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari says playing for Ravens would be a dream come true. There's no downside to the Ravens trading for tight end Josh Oliver.
news

Updated: Ravens 2021 Offseason Moves

news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Ravens Trade for Tight End Josh Oliver

Here are the latest media reports on what the Ravens are doing in 2021 free agency.
news

Reports: Ravens Didn't Pick Up L.J. Fort's Contract Option

Veteran inside linebacker L.J. Fort, a steady contributor on defense and special teams, is reportedly now a free agent.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Sign a Wide Receiver?

When will Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews get their extensions? Will more exotic blitzes be coming after the losses of Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue?
news

Reports: Morgan Cox Reaches Agreement With Titans

Former Ravens long snapper Morgan Cox is reportedly joining the Tennessee Titans after his 11-year stay in Baltimore.
news

Late for Work 3/17: Should Ravens Make a Push for Center Rodney Hudson?

High grades for more free-agent signings. What's up with the wide receiver market? More Orlando Brown Jr. trade options.
news

Derek Wolfe Returns to Baltimore on Three-Year Deal

Veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe has returned after a strong first season with the Ravens.
news

Tyus Bowser Stays With Ravens on a Four-Year Deal

The versatile outside linebacker is adept at dropping in coverage and on the ascending part of his career.
Advertising