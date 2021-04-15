Mock Draft Thursday: Terrace Marshall Jr. Pulls Into the Lead

WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU
2020 Stats: 7 games, 48 receptions, 731 yards, 10 touchdowns
"As I wrote in my Mock Draft 3.0, quarterback Lamar Jackson needs an outside receiver who can run every route. That's Marshall, and it's rare that a team is able to find a guy like him this late in Round 1. That just shows how exceptional and deep this wideout class is going to be . Marshall fits even with Sammy Watkins joining Baltimore on a one-year deal. With Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue both gone in free agency, I also thought about Penn State edge defender Jayson Oweh, who has big-time upside." – Mel Kiper, ESPN
"The Ravens bring in another big, strong receiver for Lamar Jackson. A solid route runner, Marshall will be a reliable target across the middle and deep." – Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL Network
"With the exception of Sammy Watkins, the Ravens didn't get much done to upgrade their wide receiver position in free agency. Adding Terrace Marshall Jr. could go a long way, and he gives Lamar Jackson a target with a big-catch radius who can get downfield to keep defenses honest." – Matt Williamson, Pro Football Network
"At 6-foot-4 with 4.38 speed, Marshall logged 23 receiving touchdowns over the past two seasons. LSU has become something of a hit factory for wideouts, noticeably producing Odell Beckham, Justin Jefferson, D.J. Chark, Jarvis Landry and Russell Gage lately." – Evan Silva, Establish The Run
S Trevon Moehrig, TCU
2020 stats: 10 games, 47 tackles, 2 interceptions, 9 passes defended
"Ravens GM Eric DeCosta loves trading back but … say it with me … look at the value here. It's the best safety in the draft available at No. 27. He can play both safety positions to add to Wink Martindale's diverse blitz packages, and he threw up 33 reps on the bench, so you know he can make tackles in the box." – Jonathan Jones, CBSSports.com
"The blitz-happy Ravens need quality defensive backs to cover and get after the quarterback on occasion. Moehrig can be a star in Wink Martindale's system." – Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports.com
EDGE Gregory Rousseau, Miami
2020 stats: opted out
"An edge rusher is Baltimore's first, second, and third priority after losing 12 combined sacks between Yannick Ngakoue, Matthew Judon, and Jihad Ward. Rousseau seized 16 sacks as a redshirt freshman in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season." – John Daigle, NBC Sports
EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
2020 Stats: 10 games, 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles
"Losing Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue puts edge rush high on their wish list. And in this scenario, the Ravens find a young, highly productive pass rusher who should grade highly on their board after a 9.5-sack, four-FF season in his 12 games." – Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports
EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami
2020 stats: 10 games, 45 tackles, 8 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss
"The Ravens, after getting gutted in free agency, need to go after someone who could be their next Terrell Suggs." – Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
WR Kadarius Toney, Florida
2020 stats: 11 games, 70 catches, 984 yards, 10 touchdowns
"They need more weapons around Lamar Jackson and he is as dangerous as it gets with the ball in his hands. The same description could apply to Purdue's Rondale Moore, who would also be a good fit here." – Adam Hill, Las Vegas Review-Journal
C Landon Dickerson, Alabama
"This isn't a tremendously exciting pick, but the Baltimore franchise understands the power of solidarity on the offensive line, particularly after last season in which the group took a step backward, causing the offense to take a step back. Dickerson tore his ACL in the SEC Championship game, but that isn't the fearsome injury it once was for players, and he should be ready to roll as a rookie. His PFF grade until that injury season was an excellent 91.3, and he could go a long way toward propelling Baltimore's offensive line and offense as a whole back to where it was." – Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus
EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State
2020 stats: 7 games, 38 tackles, 0 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss
"The Ravens lost both Yannick Ngakoue and Matthew Judon this offseason, so I imagine they'll be considering a pass rusher in the first couple of rounds. Jayson Oweh has potential, but didn't do all that much in 2020. He needs to become stronger for the pros." – Charlie Campbell, Walter Football