Mock Draft Thursday: Todd McShay Sees Cornerback as Possibility 

Feb 11, 2021 at 01:18 PM
Until April 29 when the NFL draft kicks off, we'll keep you updated every Thursday on mock draft projections for the Ravens at No. 27 overall.

Here's the latest, as of Feb. 11:

CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

2020 stats: 7 games, 16 tackles, 2 interceptions, 6 passes defended

Jaycee-Horn
Mark Humphrey/AP Photos

"An edge rusher could also be in the mix. But weighing need against value, Horn – a midseason opt-out - pops as the most logical pick here. The son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn, he would fit in nicely with a secondary that could use depth behind Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and Jimmy Smith." – ESPN, Todd McShay

EDGE Jayson Oweh, Penn State

2020 stats: 7 games, 38 tackles, 0 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss

MDM---Oweh
Carlos Osorio/AP Photos

"The Ravens could also consider wide receiver help for Lamar Jackson here but also have a big pass-rush issue to address with Matthew Judon heading to free agency. Oweh is the classic freakish athlete in the Jason Pierre-Paul mode who has the potential to be an explosive and productive rusher for a long time, even if he must produce situationally first." – Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer

S Trevon Moehrig, TCU

2020 stats: 10 games, 47 tackles, 2 interceptions, 9 passes defended

Trevon-Moehrig
Brandon Wade/AP Photos

"Moehrig is likely to be the consensus top safety in the class and would give Baltimore even more ways to scheme up blitzes in 2021." – CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso

EDGE Azeez Olujari, Georgia

2020 stats: 10 games, 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles

MDM---Ojulari
Michael Woods/AP Photos

"Olujari fits like a glove into the Ravens blitz-heavy defense. His speed and ability to win the edge make up for his lack of size. He's got a very similar skill set to Yannick Ngakoue if the veteran pass-rusher walks away in free agency." – Pro Football Focus, Michael Renner

"The young Bulldogs rusher is a quickly ascending talent who might end up being some teams' top-rated edge in this class, even while his lack of size and length will be problematic for some teams and his inexperience is a hangup for others. But his edge juice, twitch and freaky bend will be traits we suspect the Ravens will fall for." Yahoo Sports, Eric Edholm

OL Jalen Mayfield, Michigan

Jalen-Mayfield
Paul Sancya/AP Photos

"Orlando Brown Jr.'s recent public stance on being a left tackle may change the Baltimore Ravens' offseason approach. John Harbaugh could have inside knowledge of Mayfield's capabilities with Jim Harbaugh as Michigan's head coach." Bleacher Report, Brent Sobleski

EDGE Joseph Ossai, Texas

2020 stats: 9 games, 55 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles

Joseph-Ossai
Eric Gay/AP Photos

"The Ravens could use a guard and should look toward free agency to find a veteran wide receiver. Right now, though, they are really short on edge defenders. It will be nearly impossible for them to bring back all of their own at this position. Joseph Ossai fits Baltimore's defensive scheme very well and would be a welcome addition." – Pro Football Network, Matt Williamson

EDGE Joe Tryon, Washington

2020 stats: Opted out

Joe-Tryon
Stephen Brashear/AP Photos

"Matt Judon can walk in free agency and the Ravens model has been to let guys walk and get compensatory picks for them. If that is still the case this year then they'll have an immediate need at EDGE that Tryon can help patch." Barstool Sports, Steven Cheah

WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

2020 stats: 7 games, 48 catches, 731 yards, 10 touchdowns

MDM---Marshall
Michael Woods/AP Photos

"Marshall would give the Ravens size and speed at the receiver position. All smiles for Lamar Jackson." – CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso

EDGE Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest

2020 stats: 6 games, 28 tackles, 5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles

MDM---Basham
Matthew Hinton/AP Photos

"They're not going to re-sign both Ngakoue and Matthew Judon, but they can replace one with Basham, who had 15 sacks in 19 games over the last two seasons." SNY.com, Ralph Vacchiano

WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

2020 stats: 5 games, 36 catches, 472 yards, 2 touchdowns

Rashod-Bateman
Stacy Bengs/AP Photos

"Too much of the Ravens' passing attack last year was focused on two players (Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews). Minnesota's Rashod Bateman would give Baltimore a viable third option." – WKYC, Cleveland, Ben Axelrod

OL Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

Christian-Darrisaw
Virginia Tech Athletics/Virginia Tech

"There should be some good offensive line values at this point of the first round. Darrisaw could start out inside at guard and eventually move to tackle for Baltimore. The junior has good size for the NFL and will enter the league as a 2-year starter at left tackle." – WalterFootball.com, Charlie Campbell

WR Kadarius Toney, Florida

2020 stats: 11 games, 70 catches, 984 yards, 10 touchdowns

Kadarius-Toney
Rusty Costanza/AP Photos

"The Ravens must enhance their overall pass-catching capability if they are to hope for quarterback Lamar Jackson to reach his full potential. Toney feels like the kind of offensive weapon the Ravens would like." – Action Network, Andrew Freedman

