Around the AFC North: Myles Garrett Says Struggling Browns 'Have to Win Next Two'

Cincinnati Bengals: Being 5-4 Doesn't Faze Bengals After Last Season

When the Bengals were 5-4 entering their bye last year, not many people outside their locker room expected them to reach the Super Bowl. With a 5-4 record again following their bye, the Bengals are preparing for a key road game against Pittsburgh in Week 11, and Head Coach Zac Taylor likes the vibe he's getting from his team.

"We know we've been in this exact position," Taylor said, via Geoff Hobson of the team's website. "We know what it took to get to where we wanted to be.

"We need to focus on beating Pittsburgh and really going from there. But there is also like, 'Okay, we've been here and we know what it's going to take and we know that it's a difficult road.' But I think there's a lot of confidence there with our group."

One reason for Taylor's confidence is the play of quarterback Joe Burrow, who is completing a career-high 70.0 percent of his passes through nine games. Taylor says Burrow is a better quarterback than last year when Cincinnati made its run to the Super Bowl.