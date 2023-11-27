Around the AFC North: Myles Garrett Injured in Browns' Loss

Cleveland Browns: Costly Defeat in Denver as Myles Garrett Injures Shoulder
After their Week 12 defeat, the Browns (7-4) hope they haven't lost star edge rusher Myles Garrett for a significant period.
Garrett suffered a shoulder injury and was wearing a sling following a 29-12 loss to the Broncos in Denver. He was scheduled to have an MRI and media in the locker room reported that Garrett felt something pop in his shoulder and had trouble getting his shirt on following the game.
The Browns will spend this week in Los Angeles instead of flying back to Cleveland as they prepare for their Week 13 game against the Rams. Garrett said he'll do everything in his power to continue playing regardless of the MRI results.
"I'm not going to come out unless it's falling off — it's already falling off," Garrett said via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. "I want to win just as much as the rest of these guys. ... I'm giving them every ounce I've got, I don't care how I'm feeling."
Browns starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson exited the Denver loss with a concussion and was placed in protocol, making his status for Week 13 uncertain. That could create an opportunity for former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco to see his first action with Cleveland since being signed to the practice squad last week.
Flacco was not elevated for the Denver game, but backup quarterback P.J. Walker (6 for 13, 56 yards) struggled after replacing Thompson-Robinson.
Asked if Thompson-Robinson would remain the starter if he's cleared to play this week, Stefanski said, "Let's see how he does with the protocol."
Pittsburgh Steelers: Offense Responds Well to New Coordinator
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for a season-high 278 yards in Week 12. Tight end Pat Freiermuth had career highs with nine catches for 120 yards. And the Steelers had 421 yards of total offense, topping the 400-yard mark for the first time in 59 games.
Those were all positive signs for Pittsburgh in a 16-10 victory over the Bengals that kept the Steelers (7-4) tied with the Browns, chasing the Ravens (9-3) in the AFC North. It was Eddie Faulkner's first game as Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator, with Quarterbacks Coach Mike Sullivan calling the plays.
Peter King of NBC Sports named Faulkner and Sullivan his coaches of the week, and Pickett praised Faulkner for his creativity. The Steelers threw more aggressively downfield and got Freiermuth heavily involved.
"It's definitely different with a new play caller," Pickett said via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "You kind of get used to the flow of how he likes to call things, and that's something that we're going to continue to iron out. We felt like every drive we were having productive drives, moving the ball really well. I'm happy with how those guys played."
The Steelers host the Cardinals (2-10) in Week 13.
Cincinnati Bengals: Third Straight Loss Leaves Bengals in Bad Spot
The Bengals dropped below .500 (5-6) with their loss to the Steelers, but Jake Browning (19 for 26, 227 yards, one touchdown, one interception) didn't play poorly in his first career start. However, with Joe Burrow (wrist) out for the season and scheduled for surgery Monday, the Bengals' hopes of winning a third straight division title are fading fast.
Head Coach Zac Taylor said the Bengals wouldn't give in following their third straight loss.
"No one is sitting around feeling sorry for (us)," Taylor said via the team’s website. "We're going to pull ourselves up and find a way to get wins down here in the stretch."
It won't get easier for the Bengals in Week 13, when they visit the Jaguars (8-3) on "Monday Night Football."
"I told these guys 'Monday Night Football' is the perfect opportunity to be able to put your best foot forward and change the narrative of what's happened these last couple weeks," Taylor said. "I've got confidence this team will rebound the right way."