Around the AFC North: Myles Garrett Injured in Browns' Loss

Pittsburgh Steelers: Offense Responds Well to New Coordinator

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for a season-high 278 yards in Week 12. Tight end Pat Freiermuth had career highs with nine catches for 120 yards. And the Steelers had 421 yards of total offense, topping the 400-yard mark for the first time in 59 games.

Those were all positive signs for Pittsburgh in a 16-10 victory over the Bengals that kept the Steelers (7-4) tied with the Browns, chasing the Ravens (9-3) in the AFC North. It was Eddie Faulkner's first game as Pittsburgh's offensive coordinator, with Quarterbacks Coach Mike Sullivan calling the plays.

Peter King of NBC Sports named Faulkner and Sullivan his coaches of the week, and Pickett praised Faulkner for his creativity. The Steelers threw more aggressively downfield and got Freiermuth heavily involved.

"It's definitely different with a new play caller," Pickett said via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "You kind of get used to the flow of how he likes to call things, and that's something that we're going to continue to iron out. We felt like every drive we were having productive drives, moving the ball really well. I'm happy with how those guys played."