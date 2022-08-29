Around the AFC North: Najee Harris 'Just Now Getting Over' Lisfranc Sprain, Steelers Dealing With Injuries

Cincinnati Bengals: Dax Hill Will Play Significant Role on Defense

The Bengals still have major plans for rookie safety Dax Hill, brother of Ravens running back Justice Hill, even after veteran safety Jessie Bates ended his holdout last week.

Hill was the 31st-overall pick in the draft, and like Ravens rookie Kyle Hamilton, Hill is an athletic safety who can play different levels of the defense. The Bengals envision Hill roaming around the field playing in the slot, near the line of scrimmage or on the back end, teaming with Bates and Vonn Bell when the Bengals want to utilize three-safety packages.

"He's got really good speed, quickness … those are some of the things that have really shown off," Head Coach Zac Taylor said via the team's website. "Now it's about plugging him into the system as Jessie is coming in and playing every snap as the free safety, finding the right role for him. I know that we'll be able to do that."

Hill said he is already bonding with Bates, who will play this season under the franchise tag.

"Cool guy," said Hill. "He just told me just go out there and do my thing and have fun out there.