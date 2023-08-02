Nelson Agholor Feels 'Part of Something Special' With Ravens

Nelson Agholor is entering his ninth NFL season and won Super Bowl LII in 2018 with the Eagles, so he knows a good team when he sees one.
It's early in training camp and the Ravens have plenty of work to do. But from the moment the veteran wide receiver visited Baltimore and signed as a free agent in March, Agholor has believed that this year's team can accomplish something special.
"It just felt right," Agholor said. "I mean, a lot of things aligned the right way, but it felt right. And then ever since I've been here, the number one thing is the family atmosphere. I feel at home; I feel comfortable, which allows me to be myself and play fast."
Playing fast is exactly what Agholor is doing during training camp, establishing a rapport with Lamar Jackson that has led to rapid chemistry between them.
Agholor's belief that the Ravens can have an electrifying offense was reinforced throughout the offseason when the Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr., agreed to a contract extension with Jackson, and drafted first-round wide receiver Zay Flowers. This may be the deepest offense Agholor has ever played with, which should enhance his opportunity to make plays. Surrounded by weapons that include Beckham, Flowers, Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman once he returns from his foot injury, Agholor should see plenty of single coverage and plans to take advantage.
"I think we're a very talented group that has to continue to work hard and prepare to perform," said Agholor, who had 31 catches for 362 yards and two touchdowns with the Patriots last season. "The other teams we play against, they have to defend us all; that's the most important thing. And for us, we've just got to make our plays when our number is called."
Agholor was the 20th-overall pick in 2015 and spent his first five seasons with the Eagles. His best season in Philadelphia was 2017, when he equaled his career-high with eight touchdown catches and led the team's wide receivers with 62 receptions for 768 yards. During the Eagles' three-game playoff run, Agholor caught 15 passes for 167 yards, including nine catches for 84 yards during a 41-33 Super Bowl LII victory over the Patriots.
Agholor still has excellent speed at age 30 and his experience has helped him pick up the nuances of Offensive Coordinator Tom Monken's system and find open spaces in the secondary. During practices, Agholor has been a consistent playmaker in red-zone drills.
"Honestly, a really good coaching staff and quality teammates make it easy to adjust," Agholor said. "My job and my focus is, if my number is called, and I get an opportunity, take advantage of them. That's important. If the quarterback gives you opportunity, he trusts you, and you want to keep his trust."
Agholor spent most of the offseason in the Baltimore area, participating in OTAs and getting a head start on immersing himself in the new offense. He's still only 30 years old and has been a durable player throughout his career, playing at least 11 games every season.
This is Agholor's fourth NFL stop after stints with the Eagles, Raiders and Patriots, and he's part of a team that has championship aspirations. Agholor is clearly happy in his new home and plans to flourish.
"I want to have fun and perform in Year 9 and get better; there's nothing to it, man," Agholor said smiling. "I feel happy; I'm a part of something special. [I want to] do my job and truly just have some fun playing football."