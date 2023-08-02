Nelson Agholor Feels 'Part of Something Special' With Ravens

"Honestly, a really good coaching staff and quality teammates make it easy to adjust," Agholor said. "My job and my focus is, if my number is called, and I get an opportunity, take advantage of them. That's important. If the quarterback gives you opportunity, he trusts you, and you want to keep his trust."

Agholor spent most of the offseason in the Baltimore area, participating in OTAs and getting a head start on immersing himself in the new offense. He's still only 30 years old and has been a durable player throughout his career, playing at least 11 games every season.

This is Agholor's fourth NFL stop after stints with the Eagles, Raiders and Patriots, and he's part of a team that has championship aspirations. Agholor is clearly happy in his new home and plans to flourish.