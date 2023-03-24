Reports: Ravens Signing Wide Receiver Nelson Agholor

Mar 24, 2023 at 01:42 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Tom DiPace/AP Photos
New England Patriots wide receive Nelson Agholor (15) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Ravens will reportedly make their first addition in free agency with wide receiver Nelson Agholor, per The Score's Jordan Schultz.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Schultz, it's a one-year deal for $3.25 million with incentives that could bring it up to $6.25 million.

Baltimore has been in the market to add a veteran wide receiver in free agency, as the Ravens look to bolster their passing attack in 2023. The Ravens are also tight against the salary cap. Agholor reportedly visited the Ravens earlier this week.

Agholor, 29, would add another big-play threat to the wide receiver corps. He's entering his ninth season.

A former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, Agholor had back-to-back strong seasons in 2017 and 2018, topping 700 receiving yards in each and scoring 12 touchdowns combined.

He left the Eagles after five seasons and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he had his biggest campaign in 2020 with 896 yards on 48 catches and eight touchdowns. He averaged 18.7 yards per catch that season, which was the second-best mark in the NFL.

Agholor then signed a two-year, $22 million contract with the New England Patriots, but the match didn't take off. He didn't top 500 yards in his first season, and last year he posted 31 catches for 362 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games (seven starts).

The Ravens would hope that Agholor can get back to his previous production under their coaching. In Baltimore, Agholor would reunite with his former wide receivers coach at USC, Tee Martin, and his former wide receivers coach with the Eagles, Greg Lewis.

Baltimore has Rashod Bateman returning as the top wideout, as well as Devin Duvernay. But the Ravens have been clear about their desire to make over the wide receiver room. Reportedly adding Agholor would likely not be the end of it, as the Ravens have been linked to just about every first-round wide receiver in mock drafts.

