Late for Work 3/27: What Nelson Agholor Will Bring to Ravens Offense

"Agholor has deep-threat ability but has struggled with ball security over his career, having dropped at least 10% of his catchable passes in four seasons, including last year, according to PFF," The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer wrote.

"Not much has changed here because the Ravens have only signed one outside free agent, wide receiver Nelson Agholor," Zrebiec wrote. "His addition, however, doesn't do much to diminish the team's need for a No. 1 or No. 2 wide receiver. The Ravens' top four receivers are Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, Agholor and James Proche. The Ravens will almost certainly draft a wide receiver with one of their first couple of picks. They also still could use another productive veteran, whether it's via a trade or free-agent signing, or they'll start another season with concerns about an underwhelming receiving group."