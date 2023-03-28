Reports: Odell Beckham Jr. to Meet With Ravens at Owners Meetings

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. arrived in Phoenix on Tuesday to meet with the Ravens at the NFL Owners Meetings, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported.

Several teams reportedly have interest in Beckham, and Baltimore may not be the only team he meets with. Beckham trains in Phoenix, making it convenient for him to drive over and sit down with clubs that may be interested. Pictures of Beckham at the Biltmore Hotel, the location of the meetings, were on social media Tuesday afternoon.

At the NFC coaches' roundtable press conferences Tuesday morning, Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll said he had texted with Beckham recently according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Whether Beckham's next destination will be decided in Phoenix or in the immediate future remains to be seen. However, the Ravens have continued to monitor wide receivers in free agency and the draft, even after agreeing to a deal with Nelson Agholor last week.

"We're not done; we're not done in there at all – plus, the guys we've got coming back," Head Coach John Harbaugh said about the wide receiver position on Monday.

New Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken coached Beckham for one season (2019) in Cleveland and enjoyed their relationship and the flamboyant receiver's desire to make plays.

"He's like every skill player; he's no different – I don't know why everybody gets pissed off – like, he wants the ball. Well, really? I don't know where I've been where a great player didn't want the ball," Monken said.

Beckham tore his ACL in the Rams Super Bowl victory over the Bengals in February of 2022 and did not play last season. He held a workout March 11 in Phoenix which was attended by representatives of 11 NFL teams including the Ravens, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Beckham reportedly made several acrobatic catches and appeared to be in excellent condition.

For his career, the 30-year-old has 531 catches for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns and is a three-time Pro Bowler.

