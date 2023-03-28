Reports: Odell Beckham Jr. to Meet With Ravens at Owners Meetings

Whether Beckham's next destination will be decided in Phoenix or in the immediate future remains to be seen. However, the Ravens have continued to monitor wide receivers in free agency and the draft, even after agreeing to a deal with Nelson Agholor last week.

"We're not done; we're not done in there at all – plus, the guys we've got coming back," Head Coach John Harbaugh said about the wide receiver position on Monday.

New Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken coached Beckham for one season (2019) in Cleveland and enjoyed their relationship and the flamboyant receiver's desire to make plays.

"He's like every skill player; he's no different – I don't know why everybody gets pissed off – like, he wants the ball. Well, really? I don't know where I've been where a great player didn't want the ball," Monken said.