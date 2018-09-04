New Ravens Wide Receivers Are Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

John Brown: Betting on Himself

John Brown's college football career started at Mars Hill University in North Carolina. From there, he transferred to Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, then transferred within Kansas to Pittsburg State.

Raise your hand if you've heard of any of those. Didn't think so. Here's the crazy part. Brown wasn't even getting playing time at Coffeyville Community College.

"I've always been an underdog," Brown said. "There's always been something people try to say, 'He's too small, he can't do this or that.' The coach at Coffeyville called me a 'has been.' I ended up going to Pittsburg State, he transferred schools, and I showed him who the 'has been' was when we played him again."

Brown, who is listed at 5-foot-11, has been scratching and clawing for opportunities for years. After posting eye-popping all-purpose stats at Pittsburg State and running the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.34 seconds, Brown was a third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2014.

Brown had a very strong rookie season, nearly putting up 700 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He topped 1,000 yards and scored seven touchdowns in his sophomore campaign. That has all the signs of a breakout star, right?

Nope. In 2016, Brown still wasn't a full-time starter. Opposite Larry Fitzgerald, the Cardinals split the No. 2 role evenly between J.J. Nelson, Michael Floyd and Brown. Fitzgerald had twice as many targets as any of them.

Brown's production dropped to 517 yards and two scores. Last year, injuries struck, and he missed six games. He logged a career-low 21 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns. What happened?

"That's a situation I'd rather not talk about," Brown said. "I'd rather leave it where it's at. There are different reasons."

Brown originally had interest from two teams in free agency – the Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders. The Bills offered a three-year deal that Brown rejected. He wanted a one-year contract so he could break out and cash in next offseason. He was close to signing with the Raiders before the Ravens called.

"The Ravens basically got rid of the whole receiver room, so I thought it would be a fresh start – a fair opportunity," Brown said, adding that playing with Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco was alluring.