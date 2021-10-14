News & Notes: After Huge Game, Lamar Jackson Says 'I Really Haven't Seen My Peak Yet'

Harbaugh: 'We Need More' From Inside Linebackers

Missed tackles and defending running backs and tight ends in pass coverage have been issues for the Ravens defense this year.

Those are areas they want to clean up, especially preparing for a potent Chargers offense that scored 47 points against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 and have a dynamic pass-catcher at running back in Austin Ekeler.

While second-year linebacker Patrick Queen leads the team in tackles (33), he's had some trouble bringing down ballcarriers in open space and he's not alone. Harbaugh was asked specifically about what he has seen from the team's inside linebackers.

"I see a lot of things," Harbaugh said. "You want a grade? You want me to go through each play? What can I say? They can certainly player better. There's certainly no doubt about that. That's what you're asking me, in a nice way. And I appreciate that. We need more, there's no doubt about that."

Lamar Pleased to See Roughing the Passer Flag

When Jackson took a late hit from Broncos nose tackle Mike Purcell in Week 4, no penalty was called and Jackson was not happy.

Jackson believes all quarterbacks should be protected from late hits that can lead to injuries. So when Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was called for a roughing the passer penalty Monday night, Jackson was pleased.

It was the first time an opponent had been called for roughing Jackson since December of 2019. Jackson even knew the name of the official who called the penalty Monday night.