News & Notes: Browns Will Test Ravens' New Look Run Defense

The Ravens reshaped their front seven this offseason, and it will get its first big test in Sunday's regular-season opener.

Hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 means the return of running back Nick Chubb to M&T Bank Stadium. When he came to Baltimore in Week 4 last season, Chubb rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns during a 40-25 Cleveland victory. The play that broke Baltimore's back was an 88-yard touchdown run by Chubb in the fourth quarter, when he ran coast to coast untouched.

Months later, the Ravens suffered a crushing playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans when running back Derrick Henry dominated the game, rushing for 195 yards. It led to Baltimore investing heavily in its front seven this offseason through free agency, the draft, and trades.

They traded for Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell, one of the NFL's best run stoppers. They signed veteran defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, who has made a living winning battles in the trenches. They drafted two of college football's best inside linebackers – first round pick Patrick Queen and third-round pick Malik Harrison. They drafted two young defensive linemen with intriguing potential – Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington.

With Chubb and teammate Kareem Hunt in the backfield, the Browns' running back tandem as good as any the Ravens will face all season. It's a good way to find out where Baltimore's run defense stands after the makeover.

"That's [Browns Head Coach Kevin] Stefanski's bread and butter, going all the way back in that system that he's been a part of," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "He talks about how important it is, and you can see it in the offenses that he's coached in the past. So, yes. It's going to be a big part of what we do, and we're about to find out, because we're going to play a really good running team on Sunday."

Led by Campbell, Wolfe and Brandon Williams up front, the Ravens believe they can have the league's best run defense. That's a lofty goal, but they have the talent to back it up. Campbell and Williams are Pro Bowl players, and Wolfe won a Super Bowl as part of a dominant defense with the Denver Broncos. Add the quickness of Queen and the physicality of Harrison, and the Ravens' defense is more athletic and faster than last year's edition.

It all looks good on paper, but the Ravens are eager to see their new defense on the field. They'll start getting answers on Sunday.