News & Notes: Calais Campbell Says Ben Roethlisberger Is Better Than Ever

As a rookie with the Arizona Cardinals, Calais Campbell competed against Ben Roethlisberger in a Super Bowl. Twelve years later, Campbell and Roethlisberger are still competing at the highest level, with the Pro Bowl defensive end coming off a three-sack performance in Philadelphia and Roethlisberger leading the NFL's only unbeaten team.

Greatness recognizes greatness. Campbell still sees a quarterback at the top of his game when he looks at Roethlisberger, who has 13 touchdown passes, four interceptions, and a 99.1 quarterback rating after returning from elbow surgery.

"This is the best I've seen him," Campbell said. "He's always been great. He's locked in. He's getting rid of the ball fast, making great reads, getting the ball to his playmakers, still throwing the ball well down the field.

"You got to love what you see on tape when you watch him. He's a great player, Hall of Fame worthy. They're rolling. We have our hands full. I'm looking forward to the challenge. He's definitely up there with the best to do it."

Head Coach John Harbaugh feels the same way. He'll spend this week studying film of Roethlisberger, trying to detect anything that will help the Ravens win on Sunday.

But Roethlisberger is also a master of improvisation, and he looks more determined to avoid taking some of the big hits he has absorbed in the past. He has been sacked just eight times this season, and Pittsburgh's solid running game has made it harder for opponents to tee off with their pass rush.

Last week's trade for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue gives the Ravens another pass rusher to stalk Roethlisberger, which could be a key addition for this matchup. It's hard to fool Roethlisberger with blitzes because he has seen so much, but if Campbell, Ngakoue, Matthew Judon and other Ravens pass rushers can win their one-on-one battles, they may be able to force turnovers. If Roethlisberger throws into tight coverage, like he did in Tennessee on Sunday while tossing three interceptions, it will be imperative for Baltimore to take advantage.

"I've seen countless hours of him on tape," Harbaugh said. "Done countless breakdowns, played against him numerous times.