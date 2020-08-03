News & Notes: In-Shape Ravens Don't Need a Ramp-Up Period

The Ravens pride themselves on their work ethic and that has not changed during this year's unique offseason.

All offseason training was done virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, so Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Steve Saunders had not seen most players in person in months when they reported to training camp. Saunders loved what he saw. Collectively, the Ravens reported to camp in great shape and Saunders believes that will pay dividends.

"They've done the workouts, they showed up here ready to work," Saunders said during a videoconference. "There's not a ramp up period for us. We're going now as hard as they would getting ready for the season. We're ready to go. We've got 40 days until the Cleveland Browns and our guys are going to be spitting fire."

Thought the offseason strength and conditioning program had to go virtual, Saunders said he feels like they're pickup up where they normally would. Players had a very detailed workout regiment to do at home, in which they were broken into small groups with virtual coaching, and had equipment sent all over the country to their homes. Each player was given a tripod to record their workouts so they could still get individual coaching.

It has been speculated that players will be more susceptible to soft tissue injuries this season because their bodies won't be as prepared for contact and game action. Following the NFL lockout that lasted from March 12 to July 25 in 2011, injuries did increase over the previous season. However, Saunders believes players are better prepared to cope.