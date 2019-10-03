News & Notes: Jaylon Ferguson Prepares to Step Up After Tim Williams' Departure 

Oct 03, 2019 at 04:00 PM
100319_Ferguson

Jaylon Ferguson remembers when the light came on in college at Louisiana Tech. It was his redshirt freshman year, against University of Texas-San Antonio, when he "ran into" his first sack.

By the sounds of it, it was less skill, more hustle.

"I was just a young pup who liked to run around," Ferguson said.

Still, getting his first college sack propelled him into a lot more. Ferguson finished his career as the all-time career sack leader in FCS history with 45, surpassing former Raven Terrell Suggs' mark during his time at Arizona State.

Now, as Ferguson prepares for his third NFL game in Pittsburgh, he feels like he's "closing in" on that kind of moment in the NFL.

With the release of 2017 third-round pick Tim Williams this week, the Ravens' 2019 third-round pick will step into a larger role, and Baltimore badly needs Ferguson to produce.

"I have to do it fast," Ferguson said. "I don't have four years to try to learn and get my feet wet. This league is all about what you're doing for me now."

Ferguson has certainly learned an early lesson by seeing Williams' release. The rookie has been soaking up as much as he can from Pernell McPhee, Matthew Judon and others, and now he'll have to put that – as well as his raw strength – on display.

Ferguson played nine defensive snaps in Kansas City, then 21 against the Browns last Sunday. He'll likely see quite a bit more this Sunday in Pittsburgh.

"My mindset is to keep on going, keep on working, keep doing what I've been doing in practice, doing what I got drafted here to do," Ferguson said. "[I need to be] the most physical I've ever been in my life. This is all or nothing. Put it all on the line."

Ferguson's biggest college rivalry was between Louisiana Tech and Southern Mississippi – the Rivalry in Dixie. How does it compare to Ravens-Steelers?

"Maybe not as big of a crowd, but the intensity is still there," he said.

Center Matt Skura Added to Injury Report

Starting center Matt Skura was added to Thursday's injury report with a knee issue.

Skura hasn't missed a game due to injury yet in his three-year career. If he were unable to play in Pittsburgh, the Ravens could shift starting left guard Bradley Bozeman to center or turn to rookies Patrick Mekari or Ben Powers.

The Steelers also have some injury concerns as running back James Conner (ankle), tight end Vance McDonald (shoulder), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) did not practice for the second straight day. Pittsburgh is on a short week after playing on Monday Night Football.

Chris Board Has Even More Competition Now

Chris Board was headed for a starting job until he suffered a concussion in the Ravens' second preseason game against the Packers.

Since returning in time for the start of the regular season, the second-year undrafted inside linebacker has been playing behind Kenny Young. Board has recorded 61 defensive snaps in four games.

So what happened? Board said Thursday that his concussion set him back a bit.

"It did affect me a little bit," Board said. "I'm just adjusting. Whatever role they have me in, I'll do it to the best of my ability."

Now, with the addition of veteran inside linebackers L.J. Fort and Josh Bynes, Board has even more competition when it comes to getting snaps.

"It is what it is. That's when you realize it truly is a business," Board said. "You can't really get in your feelings about it. At the end of the day, we're here to win games. If they think those guys will benefit us, then it will benefit us all."

Maurice Canady Expects Even More From Himself

Through the first quarter of the season, the Ravens' biggest and best surprise may be the play of cornerback Maurice Canady.

Canady was released during final cuts to 53 and nobody claimed the fourth-year veteran. Thus, Canady signed back to join Baltimore's practice squad.

Canady said it was a much-needed wake-up call, though he never lost confidence. He told Head Coach John Harbaugh that he would be back playing on Sundays again real soon.

Following Jimmy Smith's knee injury, Canady has been a major player in stepping up, and even got his first career interception last week when he undercut a wayward Baker Mayfield pass. Canady also made a couple other impressive plays versus the Browns.

Canady said getting the interception was gratifying, especially given his release just a month earlier, but that he's not dwelling on it.

"I'm trying to build on that. It's a stepping stone for me," Canady said. "There is no triumph without trials."

Hayden Hurst Is Practicing Well, 'Very Valuable' Member of Offense

Hayden Hurst's rookie season was derailed by a preseason foot injury. He's healthy for his sophomore season, but still awaiting takeoff.

Hurst's snap counts have dropped each week so far this season: 43 in Miami, 32 versus Arizona, 22 in Kansas City, and 15 against the Browns.

He has eight catches for 95 yards and one touchdown and is fifth on the team in targets (11).

A big reason is that the 2018 first-round pick is behind fellow second-year tight end Mark Andrews in the Ravens' passing game pecking order. Rookie wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown leads the team with 34 targets while Andrews is second at 32. They make up 47 percent of the team's targets.

Hurst is a big part of Baltimore's scheme as a flexible blocker, and certainly capable of making a big impact in the receiving department if/when needed.

"He practices well, and some weeks will be bigger than others for each guy, depending on how the defense plays us," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said. "He's doing a great job. He's a very valuable member of our offense."

Photos: Gearing Up for Rivalry Steelers Battle

Step inside the Ravens' Wednesday practice as they get ready to take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

FB/DL Patrick Ricard
1 / 60

FB/DL Patrick Ricard

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
WR Seth Roberts
2 / 60

WR Seth Roberts

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
DT Jeremiah Ledbetter
3 / 60

DT Jeremiah Ledbetter

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
DT Daylon Mack
4 / 60

DT Daylon Mack

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
DE Chris Wormley
5 / 60

DE Chris Wormley

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
DT Daylon Mack
6 / 60

DT Daylon Mack

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
CB Marlon Humphrey
7 / 60

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
DT Jeremiah Ledbetter
8 / 60

DT Jeremiah Ledbetter

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
P Sam Koch
9 / 60

P Sam Koch

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
P Sam Koch & K Justin Tucker
10 / 60

P Sam Koch & K Justin Tucker

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
ILB Patrick Onwuasor & OLB Matthew Judon
11 / 60

ILB Patrick Onwuasor & OLB Matthew Judon

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
Former S Ed Reed
12 / 60

Former S Ed Reed

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
Former S Ed Reed
13 / 60

Former S Ed Reed

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
Team Huddle
14 / 60

Team Huddle

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
Former S Ed Reed & Team Huddle
15 / 60

Former S Ed Reed & Team Huddle

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
Former S Ed Reed & Team Huddle
16 / 60

Former S Ed Reed & Team Huddle

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
RB Gus Edwards
17 / 60

RB Gus Edwards

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
RB Gus Edwards & QB Robert Griffin III
18 / 60

RB Gus Edwards & QB Robert Griffin III

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
ILB Josh Bynes
19 / 60

ILB Josh Bynes

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
LB L.J. Fort
20 / 60

LB L.J. Fort

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
WR Jaleel Scott
21 / 60

WR Jaleel Scott

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
CB/RS Cyrus Jones
22 / 60

CB/RS Cyrus Jones

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
WR Antoine Wesley
23 / 60

WR Antoine Wesley

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
WR Marquise Brown
24 / 60

WR Marquise Brown

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
WR Marquise Brown
25 / 60

WR Marquise Brown

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
CB/RS Cyrus Jones
26 / 60

CB/RS Cyrus Jones

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
CB Brandon Carr & WR Jaleel Scott
27 / 60

CB Brandon Carr & WR Jaleel Scott

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
WR Chris Moore
28 / 60

WR Chris Moore

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
S DeShon Elliott
29 / 60

S DeShon Elliott

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
WR Willie Snead IV
30 / 60

WR Willie Snead IV

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
S DeShon Elliott
31 / 60

S DeShon Elliott

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
RB De'Lance Turner
32 / 60

RB De'Lance Turner

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
QB Lamar Jackson
33 / 60

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
LB L.J. Fort
34 / 60

LB L.J. Fort

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
ILB Josh Bynes
35 / 60

ILB Josh Bynes

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
OLB Matthew Judon
36 / 60

OLB Matthew Judon

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
QB Lamar Jackson
37 / 60

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
OLB Matthew Judon & TE Mark Andrews
38 / 60

OLB Matthew Judon & TE Mark Andrews

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
WR Marquise Brown
39 / 60

WR Marquise Brown

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
DT Michael Pierce
40 / 60

DT Michael Pierce

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
QB Robert Griffin III
41 / 60

QB Robert Griffin III

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
TE Nick Boyle
42 / 60

TE Nick Boyle

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
CB Brandon Carr
43 / 60

CB Brandon Carr

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
RB Mark Ingram II
44 / 60

RB Mark Ingram II

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
QB Trace McSorley
45 / 60

QB Trace McSorley

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
RB Gus Edwards
46 / 60

RB Gus Edwards

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
CB Marlon Humphrey
47 / 60

CB Marlon Humphrey

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
LB L.J Fort & ILB Josh Bynes
48 / 60

LB L.J Fort & ILB Josh Bynes

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
QB Lamar Jackson
49 / 60

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
WR Marquise Brown
50 / 60

WR Marquise Brown

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
QB Lamar Jackson
51 / 60

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
WR Seth Roberts
52 / 60

WR Seth Roberts

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
QB Robert Griffin III
53 / 60

QB Robert Griffin III

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
WR Miles Boykin
54 / 60

WR Miles Boykin

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
CB/RS Cyrus Jones
55 / 60

CB/RS Cyrus Jones

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
QB Robert Griffin III
56 / 60

QB Robert Griffin III

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
WR Seth Roberts
57 / 60

WR Seth Roberts

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
QB Lamar Jackson
58 / 60

QB Lamar Jackson

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
WR Marquise Brown
59 / 60

WR Marquise Brown

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
RB Gus Edwards
60 / 60

RB Gus Edwards

Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2019
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: Ramifications of the 17-Game Season

A lot of things are changing – the playoff math, the added importance of durability and depth, the ability to grind. Here are some of the possible solutions.
news

Late for Work 7/6: Three Key Players Ravens Will Have to Decide Whether to Extend

Marlon Humphrey is chosen as one of five players you'd want to start a franchise with. Is DeShon Elliott poised for a big season?
news

Late for Work 7/5: Lamar Jackson Contract Negotiations Going 'Smoothly' With Advisors

Experts predict Ravens over 11 wins in 2021. Bucky Brooks ranks Ravens CBs Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters as a top-rated duo in the league. 
news

Gus Edwards: The American Dream

Born in the middle of the Liberian Civil War, Gus Edwards and his family fled the violence to find a better life in the United States. But no part of it was easy.
news

Late for Work 7/2: NFL Writer: Ravens Have Everything Needed for Super Bowl Run

Mike Garafolo says Lamar Jackson needs to take a big step forward as a passer. If the Ravens don't sign Justin Houston, would they trade for a veteran edge rusher? Pundits predict a breakout season for Patrick Queen.
news

Late for Work 7/1: Analyst Predicts Two Ravens Rookies Will Make Instant Impact

J.K. Dobbins just misses making the top 10 in Maurice Jones-Drew's RB1 rankings. ESPN front-office insider says Ravens should extend Lamar Jackson ASAP. The Ravens are No. 5 in Pro Football Focus' roster rankings.
news

Late for Work 6/30: ESPN Names the Ravens' Biggest Vulnerability 

Pundits believe Rashod Bateman can become first 'bone fide No. 1 WR.' Kevin Zeitler's signing ranked among the top offseason moves. How soon could Terrell Suggs make the Hall of Fame?
news

Late for Work 6/29: PFF Explains Why Lamar Jackson Wasn't Among Its Top 50

John Harbaugh ranked among best coaches in the NFL. Which players deserve more playing time? What's still the biggest offseason question?
news

Late for Work 6/28: Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh Ranked No. 2 QB/Coach Duo Under Most Pressure

A former agent looks at the 'interesting dynamic' in Jackson's contract negotiations. Will a 'normal' offseason benefit the Ravens more than any other team? Should the Ravens consider trading Miles Boykin?
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Don't expect the Ravens defense to look a whole lot different this season. Plus, a lesson about persistence.
news

SociaLight: Rashod Bateman Bought His Mom a House

Rashod Bateman's mother, Lashonda Cromer, survived a decade of abuse and worked hard to make ends meet for her kids.
news

Five Ravens Who Could Be First-Time Pro Bowlers 

A host of Ravens have made the Pro Bowl at least once, but several could do it for the first time in 2021.
Advertising