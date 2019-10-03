News & Notes: Jaylon Ferguson Prepares to Step Up After Tim Williams' Departure 

Ferguson has certainly learned an early lesson by seeing Williams' release. The rookie has been soaking up as much as he can from Pernell McPhee, Matthew Judon and others, and now he'll have to put that – as well as his raw strength – on display.

Ferguson played nine defensive snaps in Kansas City, then 21 against the Browns last Sunday. He'll likely see quite a bit more this Sunday in Pittsburgh.

"My mindset is to keep on going, keep on working, keep doing what I've been doing in practice, doing what I got drafted here to do," Ferguson said. "[I need to be] the most physical I've ever been in my life. This is all or nothing. Put it all on the line."

Ferguson's biggest college rivalry was between Louisiana Tech and Southern Mississippi – the Rivalry in Dixie. How does it compare to Ravens-Steelers?

"Maybe not as big of a crowd, but the intensity is still there," he said.

Center Matt Skura Added to Injury Report

Starting center Matt Skura was added to Thursday's injury report with a knee issue.