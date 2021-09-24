News & Notes: John Harbaugh Gives Update on Derek Wolfe

Patrick Queen Sets High Standards for His Play

Though he finished third in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2020, Patrick Queen entered this season motivated to become a better inside linebacker. It's still early in the season, but Queen says he's still searching for more consistency, even though his overall play has been good.

"I feel like I'm pretty good. I could be way better, though," Queen said. "I'm always looking to improve; I'm always looking to grind it out and try to be the best that I could be. So, I feel like right now, it's good. I'm probably at 85% confident that it looks good to other people and looks good to my coaches and stuff, but I feel like there's still a lot more that I can do and make plays on."

Becoming a better tackler is one area Queen is focusing on. He has the speed to make plays that other linebackers can't, but when he arrives at the ballcarrier, he wants his technique to improve.

"I missed two tackles that I shouldn't have missed (against Kansas City)," Queen said. "Just wrapping up – that's all I've got to do."

Queen said the entire defense wants to make a statement starting in Week 3. The Ravens' first two opponents have scored at least 30 points, and Queen wants that trend to stop.