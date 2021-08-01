News & Notes: John Harbaugh, Odafe Oweh Pumped About Justin Houston Addition

James Proche II Continues to Shine, But Wait for the Pads

One of the biggest standouts of training camp through four practices has been second-year wide receiver James Proche II and that continued at Saturday's practice. Proche caught everything that came his way, including a quick slant during a two-minute drill that he took to the end zone.

As a rookie sixth-round pick, Proche caught one pass for 14 yards. He was targeted three times. The Ravens have a lot of weapons to get the ball to this year, but so far, Proche is showing he may be deserving of more looks.

"Nobody works harder," Harbaugh said. "I'll tell you what; four straight days, he's done it every single day. So, I can't wait to see what tomorrow brings."

It's not just Proche who is standing out among the young wideouts. First-round pick Rashod Bateman caught a long touchdown over Marlon Humphrey. Devin Duvernay had one of the most impressive snags of the practice. Rookie fourth-round pick Tylan Wallace has looked smooth. Harbaugh is encouraged by the strong start but is reserving jumping to conclusions before the pads come on.