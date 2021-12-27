News & Notes: John Harbaugh Says 'We'll See' If Lamar Jackson Practices Wednesday

Greg Roman, Quarterback*s* Coach James Urban Doing Yeoman's Work

Huntley and Johnson deserve credit for the way they've run the offense in a backup role, and both have spent plenty of time the past few weeks working with Quarterbacks Coach James Urban.

It's taken a collaborative effort from Urban, Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman and the entire offensive staff to get Huntley and Johnson ready on short notice, and the results have been impressive.

Despite having just 10 days to prepare, Johnson was 28-of-40 for 304 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against the Bengals.

"Coach Urban's done a great job. Coach Roman has done a great job, all the coaches have on offense," Harbaugh said. "I'm really happy with the way that those quarterbacks have played. But we can get better. We're going to be chasing. It's not really where we sit around and we say, 'Everything's great, everything's good.' It's not good enough.